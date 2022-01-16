100 Years Ago
Pierre is to have a Kiwanis Club, according to plans made by business and professional men at a meeting at the St. Charles Hotel Monday night, and is to become one of over 653 cities in the United States and Canada to have representation in the Kiwanis Club International. At the request of business and professional men who are members of Kiwanis clubs in Mitchell, and who are interested in having other progressive cities in the state enjoy the opportunities of Kiwanis, Walter C. Hampton, international field representative, of Chicago, came to Pierre to make a survey of local conditions. His report states that there is not only a field for an organization of this character here, but that there is a real need for a Kiwanis Club in Pierre. Temporary officers elected at the meeting Monday night are: President Howard G. Fuller, Vice President H. C. Quackenbush, Secretary E. B. Whitcomb and Treasurer Paul S. Dewell. A Kiwanis Club is composed of representative business and professional men of the city in which it is located and according to its constitution may have not more than two members from any classification in business or profession in that city. Its object is to disseminate principles of fair dealing and practices and the observance of the “Golden Rule” in private, civic, social and business life.
50 Years Ago
“Celebration,” a piquantly original musical by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, is to be presented by the Theater Department of the University of South Dakota Monday, January 24 at 8 p.m. at Riggs High School. The play is being sponsored by the Pierre Players. Bearing the excellent credentials of having been a New York success and having been written by the pair who created “The Fantasticks” which ran over eleven years continuously in New York and won comparable popularity everywhere else. “Celebration” is a musical parable about the never-ending conflict between age, wealth and power on one side and youth, hope and goodness on the other. Though this may somewhat resemble the 500-year-old English morality play, “Everyman,” it is a vigorous departure from the usual kind of musical attraction of our time and is a refreshing change from formula-shows. To the accompaniment of a tuneful, vibrant set of eighteen songs, “Celebration” deals allegorically with the generation gap, definitely on the side of the vernal exuberance of youth.
25 Years Ago
One of Lake Oahe’s most popular fishing spots is going to get even better, legislators were told Friday. Doug Hofer, state parks director, said the Game, Fish and Parks Department will soon take over management of Bush’s Landing from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The boat-launching area is west of Onida and draws walleye anglers from hundreds of miles. The boat ramp there is to be enlarged, and other improvements will be made for the benefit of the many anglers who come to the area, Hofer said. It can take up to two hours to get all the boats out of the water when the weather turns bad, he said. “If there’s a storm, there’s a real safety problem…when 250 boats come in at once,” Hofer told the Senate State Affairs Committee. A fish-cleaning kiosk also is to be installed at Bush’s Landing. The panel endorsed a bill allowing Bush’s Landing, Little Bend, East Whitlock, Sutton Bay and Dodge Draw fishing areas to be added to those locations requiring a state park sticker. Hofer said the corps of engineers will also turn over management of Little Bend to the state. The bill, SB 52, goes next to the full Senate.
