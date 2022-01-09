100 Years Ago
Everything is in readiness for the big game of the year. Iroquois came in on the afternoon train and the boys feel that they will take the long end of the score due to the fact that they won their district tournament last year and went to Sioux Falls for the finals but the Pierre High bunch claim they are going to walk off with the long end of the score because they have a faster and heavier team and have put in many hours of hard practice. Whichever way a person looks at it, no side can claim a walk away. It will be a fiercely contested game. Guy Erickson has agreed to referee after much solicitation so we will have that end well taken care of. The floor has been put into shape and the basket tested, one being rewelded yesterday, so as not to have any trouble during the game. The high school team leaves Thursday for a weekend trip that will take in Gettysburg, Redfield and probably Wessington. Iroquois leaves in the morning for Rapid City. So after Wednesday’s game with Rapid City, we will be still better able to judge the relative positions of the three teams. According to the interest aroused a person will have to get there early to get a seat. There will be a preliminary game at 7:30 and the big game at 8:00.
50 Years Ago
State Personnel Director Robert Mullally says the operation of state government is being seriously restricted by an epidemic of flu in South Dakota. Mullally said some 2,000 state employees, about 20 percent of the total throughout the state, currently were on sick leave. “This has had a very severe effect on the operation of state government, particularly here in Pierre during the legislative session, where there is a great demand for state services,” Mullally said. The Personnel Director said he had received a memorandum from State Health Officer Dr. Robert Hayes which advised him to tell all state employees to stay home if they felt ill, rather than expose others to the virus. Dr. Hayes said the flu epidemic had been anticipated and many elderly persons and others in poor health had received inoculations. He said the flu was the Asian or Hong Kong variety, characterized by aches, high fever and chills. Dr. Hayes said he thought the epidemic had nearly reached its peak but said it could grow slightly worse.
25 Years Ago
As if sub-zero temperatures and fierce winds weren’t enough for people to deal with, southeast Pierre citizens also had to fight flooding streets on Friday. Due to icing on the Missouri River, water began backing up through storm drains in southeast Pierre Friday morning. The situation was eventually remedied through quick action by the city and by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to decrease the amount of water released from the dam. “We considered it a serious problem because we had some scared people down there,” said George Vandel, a southeast Pierre resident and president of the Southeast Pierre Property Owners Association. “We didn’t know if we were going to have to evacuate.” The incident happened on one of the coldest days of the year. According to Cliff Weber with the corps of engineers, ice begins to build up on the river between the Oahe Dam and Lake Sharpe during extremely cold temperatures. The ice then does not allow water released from the dam to run off as quickly as normal. The water in the river along Pierre and Fort Pierre then rises, causing it to back up in southeast Pierre’s storm drains, Weber said.
