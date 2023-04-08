100 Years Ago

J. Ingh arrived yesterday from Chicago and will remain in Pierre for 30 days to instruct and demonstrate the new automatic phone system to the telephone office force and to the public. The system will be cut over to automatic early Sunday morning with the exception of about 25 phones. The process will only require about 20 minutes and there will be no delay in service, though allowing for a little trouble when work is being done on Sunday so as not to deprive business houses of service for any time.

