J. Ingh arrived yesterday from Chicago and will remain in Pierre for 30 days to instruct and demonstrate the new automatic phone system to the telephone office force and to the public. The system will be cut over to automatic early Sunday morning with the exception of about 25 phones. The process will only require about 20 minutes and there will be no delay in service, though allowing for a little trouble when work is being done on Sunday so as not to deprive business houses of service for any time.
At a meeting Monday night of the city commission, K. C. Schmidt of the Charles L. Pillsbury, Company of Minneapolis was hired as electrical engineer for the City of Pierre. Mr. Schmidt is in Pierre and will start at once on an outline and estimate of a string of copper wiring, especially for the districts to be paved.
The Capitol Motor Company this morning delivered one special six coupe to Fred Morgan, one light six touring car to Fred E. Smith and a special six roadster to J. E. Flintrock.
50 Years Ago
Governor Richard Kneip has made Good Friday an Easter holiday for state employees in South Dakota. Kneip’s office said Monday the governor signed an executive order allowing all state employees to take off the Friday before Easter. Kneip’s order said state employees may wish to participate in lengthy Good Friday religious services or may be traveling to join relatives for the Easter weekend.
As the Oahe Area Development Corporation steering committee goes into its fourth day on the stock subscription drive, pledges for just under $25,000 have been received according to Pierre Chamber president Ried Crawford. “The response to the drive has been great,” said Crawford, “and we look forward to reaching our goal of $100,000 in pledges within 30 days.” In response to numerous inquiries from people, the committee has placed a supply of the subscription brochures in several firms in Pierre and Fort Pierre. They include Pierre National Bank, 1st National Bank, Fort Pierre National Bank, 1st Dakota, Klein’s Office Equipment and Etc. Shop, Sutley’s Town and Ranch Market, Spies Super Valu, Red Owl Family Center, Sooper Dooper, George’s Restaurant and Lounge and J.C. Penny’s. Postage paid envelopes are also included with the brochures. “People can fill out their pledge and drop them in the mail,” Crawford said.
25 Years Ago
This is the most sacred week of the year for Christians, according to the Rev. Linda Logan, associate director at Trinity Episcopal Church. Holy Week ends Lent, a time of personal reflection. The week retraces events in the last week in the life of Jesus, starting with Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and ending with the resurrection on Easter Sunday. The focus of service during Holy Week is to enable people in the congregation to better understand what Christ experience. “It’s trying to get people in communion with the Lord,” Logan said. “Without a doubt it’s the resurrection of Christ on which Christianity is established,” said Dr. Harvey Fries, the minister at Community Bible Church. Being able to celebrate an empty tomb is what distinguishes Christianity from other religions, he said. Christmas, which commemorates God becoming flesh in the form of a person, and Easter, which commemorates the resurrection, are two times of the year when people do try to go to church, said the Rev. Paul Kondy of First Baptist Church. As Kondy prepares the sermon he will give on Easter, he keeps in mind that there may be some who have never heard the good news of the resurrection proclaimed, while some are coming because they want to hear that same message again. “I think of two types of audiences, but I have to make one presentation,” Kondy said. “I realize God’s spirit is at work and the whole thing doesn’t rest on my shoulders.”
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
