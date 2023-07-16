The Pierre Gun Club will hold its annual trap tournament here on July 23 and 24, and arrangements are going forward to make it an even a greater shoot than the one held last season, which was the first under the present organization. Before the tournament the trap grounds will be moved from the Country Club grounds to a site north and west of the city and near the polo grounds. This change is made for the purpose of securing a skyline to shoot against instead of shooting toward a hill as was the case at the Country Club grounds. This made shooting very difficult in certain kinds of light especially. The new grounds will be fitted up in a modern way before the tournament opens. Good money is hung up as an inducement and it is expected many of the best shots form over the state will be present. Several professionals will be in attendance to give demonstrations.
Howard Van Camp, one of the youngest players in the Pierre golf club, walked off with the premium in the annual handicap tournament which closed yesterday afternoon, when he and W. A. Nevin, of the state securities commission, went around the course twice, Van Camp winning by two points. Van Camp made a 53 on the first round and a 60 on the second, winning by only two points. In this tournament the youthful player was presented with a fine driving club as his spoils of victory.
50 Years Ago
A 1973 Pontiac belonging to a man from Miller, which rolled down a hill near Spring Creek into the Oahe Reservoir Sunday, was located by skin divers Monday evening, and has been recovered. It is rated a total loss. Divers Ken Manning and Charles Walker of Pierre located the car in 25 feet of water about 50 feet from shore. It was resting on a steep slope, with the back end against a tree. They fastened a cable to it, and the Radke Body Shop wrecker towed it ashore. Water pressure caved in the roof, windshield, and all the dashboard dial glasses. The car will be sold for salvage. The owner and a fishing companion had left the car stopped on a hill while they were checking for a place to fish.
Darwin Hendrichsen, Brad VanWinsen, and Larry Robinson of Pierre won a first and two seconds in the Region Power Weightlifting Contest held July 7 at the Aberdeen YMCA. Hendrichsen took first in the 123-pound class with a 520-pound total. VanWinsen took second place in the 132-pound class with a total of 555-pounds and Robinson took second in the 165-pound class with a 928-pound total. Powerlifting consists of 3 lifts. These include the back-squat, bench press and deadlift. All three lifters are members of the Pierre Weightlifting Club and work out three or four times each week in the Pierre Boys Club quarters.
25 Years Ago
Here’s some golf math: 18 holes plus 9 new holes equals 27 holes. However, 18 holes plus zero holes equals 9 holes. If a project at Hillsview Golf Course doesn’t include a nine-hole expansion, the course could be reduced to nine holes for the next three to four years during the renovation, according to supporters of another nine. For the past several years, the city of Pierre has discussed improvements to the 30-year-old course - a renovation of the existing 18 holes and the addition of another nine. Last year, the Pierre City Commission appropriated $225,000 from the capital improvement fund to begin preparation of the project, which was this spring, followed by notices to proceed with design of the two phases. But design of the almost $3 million project has temporarily been put on hold due to a movement to refer a portion of the project to a public vote. On July 21, Pierre citizens will decide the fate of a new nine holes. If Pierre citizens vote in favor of the addition, the city plans to create the new nine holes before starting on renovation of the existing course. If the addition is not approved, the renovation could result in three years of lost play and revenue.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
