1940s dam work

Color slide of the bend in the Missouri River north of Pierre/Fort Pierre before the construction of the Oahe Dam. Preliminary dam work is seen in the distant background at left, ca. late 1940s. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The Pierre Gun Club will hold its annual trap tournament here on July 23 and 24, and arrangements are going forward to make it an even a greater shoot than the one held last season, which was the first under the present organization. Before the tournament the trap grounds will be moved from the Country Club grounds to a site north and west of the city and near the polo grounds. This change is made for the purpose of securing a skyline to shoot against instead of shooting toward a hill as was the case at the Country Club grounds. This made shooting very difficult in certain kinds of light especially. The new grounds will be fitted up in a modern way before the tournament opens. Good money is hung up as an inducement and it is expected many of the best shots form over the state will be present. Several professionals will be in attendance to give demonstrations.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments