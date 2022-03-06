100 Years Ago
The month of May will bring the fortieth anniversary of the continued Odd Fellowship in Pierre and the local lodge is now laying its plans to celebrate the occasion with ceremonies fitting the event. All of the Past Grands, of whom there are thirty-five and the majority of whom reside in or near Pierre at this time, have been designated as a special council to arrange for all matters pertaining to the celebration and a meeting has been called for Friday evening this week, the 10th, at the sheriff’s office in the courthouse 7:30 p.m. On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the existence of a branch of this order in Pierre, which was ten years ago, an elaborate ceremony was conducted in the house of representative’s chamber at the capitol, Judge Charles Whiting presiding. At that time, a printed and bound history of the activities of Odd Fellowship in Pierre for the past thirty years was formerly deposited in the archives of the State Historical Society. It was received by Mr. Doane Robinson, on behalf of the Society, with the assurance that it would there permanently remain on file as an enduring record of Odd Fellowship in Pierre.
50 Years Ago
The stained-glass window is once again being prominently displayed, this time in the wall of the conference room of the new Pierre National Bank Building. The window, constructed in 1890 and used as a front window of the Pierre National, was salvaged in 1957 and kept in storage until a suitable location for it could be found. President Charles Burke asked that the architects include its use in their planning of the new bank building. Space was allowed for its installation in the Conference Room wall. The glass panels and lead joints were refinished by workmen at Glass Craft in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It was then installed by Ralph Dunwoody and his crew from Oahe Glass Company, in Pierre. The window is well lighted and looks very nice in its new location and is open to the viewing public during regular banking hours.
With approval from the Federal Communications Commission last week, radio station KCCR Pierre, was sold to Sorenson Broadcasting Corporation of Pierre. According to the President of the new firm, Dean Sorenson, the sale of the station means that ownership has returned to South Dakota. The staff will remain exactly the same as the past year and a half, during which time Sorenson has managed the station for Agruss Broadcasting, who sold the firm. KCCR operates at 1240 kilohertz and is a full-time station operating from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. The station will maintain its present office and studio location at 110 West Capitol.
25 Years Ago
A call from God or from another minister who is snowed in sends the Reverend David Zellmer from Lutheran Memorial Church scurrying across the street to the State Capitol. In the House or Senate, wherever he is summoned, Zellmer starts lawmakers’ afternoon work sessions with a short prayer and reminds them, “that this is a union under God.” The prayers help senators and representatives make better decisions, Zellmer said. “I always thought it was a good idea to ask for God’s blessing before working,” he said. “Most people here take their work very seriously.” Zellmer, who is serving this year as chief chaplain for the Legislature, opened the annual lawmaking session in the House of Representatives and will offer the final day’s prayer across the Capitol in the State Senate. He also led the prayer for the Governor’s State of the State address and is scheduled to offer the prayer two other times during the session. But because his church is so close to the Statehouse, he occasionally gets called to fill in when another minister is unable to make it. All part of God’s calling, Zellmer said.
