A rain beginning shortly after one o’clock Sunday morning and continuing until Monday night gave Hughes County and contiguous territory a thorough soaking, two inches of water falling. This is the best rain in several years and comes just when it can do the greatest amount of good to all growing things. The rain will be of inestimable value in those portions of South Dakota which have been wanting in moisture and even in more favored sections, will be of much benefit. With warm weather following the thorough soaking of the past two days, fields, gardens and lawns may be expected to blossom into brightest green within a short time.
The fair-weather flag is flying today from the weather station staff, giving promise to an agreeable interruption of the rainy spell that has been with us all the week. Warm weather, with plenty of sunshine, is the demand of the farmer who is watching his crops, although he is more than thankful for the great abundance of rain.
At a joint meeting of the capitol commission, the city commission, the state engineer, and Phelps Wyman of Minneapolis, the landscape gardener in charge of the capitol grounds, a general plan of improvement was outlined, under which the work on and about the grounds is to be carried on for this year. One of the principal features discussed was the work on Capitol avenue in relation to the dam for the lake, with the wasteway required for handling the water. The state is to put in the dam and wasteway, which is to be the foundation for the concrete bridge which the city is to put in on that street, the work of the two being planned as one complete plan of improvement.
In speaking of their trip to Faith on a good roads movement a few days ago, Governor Byrne and Immigration Commissioner Deets announced that at all the towns visited by them there was a spirit of advancement shown, which was the most pronounced at Eagle Butte, where there was a strong turn out to greet the good roads party, and to boost for road improvement. They reported a great deal of activity among the farmers of the Fox Ridge section of the state this spring and are putting in all the crop they can handle. A number of power breaking rigs were at work along the trail from Cheyenne Agency to Faith, turning over new sod to add to the acreage of cultivated land for this year.
Phil DuFran is again owner of the Grand Pacific Saloon; and, he has come back to Pierre to remain. Workmen are enlarging the bar room and otherwise making interior improvements. A handsome outfit of bar fixtures is soon to take the place of those heretofore in use there.
The sinking of a deep well about fifteen miles north of Pierre, is now looked upon as a certainty. The required number of acres are now under lease, and it is up to the well drilling company to go to work. To strike a flow of oil is the object of going down 5,000 feet, unless sooner discovered.
It is not too early to call attention to the proper observance of Flag Day, on June 14th. It is regrettable that the day should occur after most schools, especially public schools are closed. For it is hard to hold a proper celebration of the day with children and young folks left out.
The graduating exercise of the Pierre High School will be held in the Grand Opera House on Wednesday, May 28. Dr. T. A. Harmon will deliver the main address, his subject is: “A Sign on the Road.” Following the address, diplomas will be presented to thirty-three graduating seniors.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
