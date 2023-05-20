Graduates circa 1920

Robert L. Kelly photograph of Pierre High School graduates from 1920.

 South Dakota Historical Society

110 Years Ago

A rain beginning shortly after one o’clock Sunday morning and continuing until Monday night gave Hughes County and contiguous territory a thorough soaking, two inches of water falling. This is the best rain in several years and comes just when it can do the greatest amount of good to all growing things. The rain will be of inestimable value in those portions of South Dakota which have been wanting in moisture and even in more favored sections, will be of much benefit. With warm weather following the thorough soaking of the past two days, fields, gardens and lawns may be expected to blossom into brightest green within a short time.

