Matthew Reitzel provides a look at the Pierre, Fort Pierre and surrounding area from 110 years ago through past Capital Journal coverage.
Legislative session
Managers of hotels, though they offer a large number of rooms and accommodations for the benefit of the incoming legislature report that almost every solitary room is engaged for the two months January and February. The St. Charles, which is a new and very large hotel, is to be absolutely filled to overflowing, as is the Locke and the Riverview, besides minor hotels. Private families house a good many session members, who prefer the quiet of a family to the extraordinary bustle of the noise in the hotels during that particular period and there are a number of private rooming clubs, but they all report many applications for rooms and board. It appears that an unusually large number of ladies intend to accompany their husbands and fathers to the capital city during the 1913 session.
County business
The board of county commissioners will meet in this city on January 7, for the first session of the new year. At that time the new board will enter into its term of office. There will be two new members taking their seats, Peter Youngberg will succeed E. F. Mercer, and Harry C. Lumley, who was elected without opposition, being the other new member. At the same meeting the new county officers will begin their term, appearing before the commissioners and offering their bonds. Miss Linden will succeed Mr. Calhoon as superintendent, Tom Quinn will succeed M. Laughlin as Sheriff, Mr. Sandys will succeed himself as clerk of courts, Mr. Dann will step aside as treasurer and J.A. Laughlin will assume the duties as such officer, J. W. Latta will turn the register of deeds office over to S. J. Wood, and Glenn W. Martens, as county attorney, will get up and give his seat to Tom C. McNamee. All the outgoing officials have served the people of this county faithfully and well during the past four years.
Travel voting
The Legislative Reference Department is receiving many inquiries from legislators about the proposition of allowing traveling men to vote while away from their homes. It is reported that petitions are being circulated and freely signed at hotels in relations to the matter and it is likely some legislation will be enacted this winter toward that end. An examination of the statutes of other states, does not reveal this privilege existing elsewhere in the United States, though an extended search has not been made. Perhaps South Dakota solons will start something new.
Rabbit season
At the annual rabbit hunt in the vicinity of Agar last week the two parties brought in over two hundred rabbits, and the losers showing up with 390 points, and paying for a bountiful spread for all. Many of the hunters showed themselves first-class shots at the fleeing jacks, one hunter on the winning side bringing in 10 for the day.
More news
Without enthusiasm nothing great was ever achieved. The underlying principle of accomplishment is enthusiasm. Inventors, authors, merchants, all must enthuse to be successful. Enthusiasm is the life-blood of everything. It makes the cities grow. If everybody were enthusiastic there would be no drones. Enthusiasm, backed by good sound business principles and liberality, is what makes trade easy and spreads happiness throughout the land.
Christmas was observed in all the churches yesterday. At the Baptist Church, Santa Claus had modern quarters, and he was at home to an army of friends.
Doane Robinson of the department of history of this state is sending out the following pretty little Yuletide greeting to his friends: “The sun drips gold; the clouds spill silver; the frost sparkles diamonds; the breeze flings health; the hearth blazes happiness. ‘Tis Joy’s birthday. It is all for you.”
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
