St. Charles

Postcard of the “New St. Charles Hotel” in Pierre being “Absolutely Fireproof” with 200 rooms, 50 baths and $2.00 to $3.00 per day.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

Matthew Reitzel provides a look at the Pierre, Fort Pierre and surrounding area from 110 years ago through past Capital Journal coverage.

Legislative session

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments