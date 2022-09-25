The Grand was packed last night to the doors for the opening of the Mysterious Smith Company, and it is expected that the theater will be packed for the balance of the engagement as this is by far the biggest and best attraction that has ever been in Pierre. The company carries a large company of able assistants and a solid carload of equipment, beautiful state settings, etc. Mysterious Smith took his audience back to the days of the Great Hermann with his wonderful illusions, his work is one surprise after another. Madame Olga, the mind reader, is well worth the price of admission alone. She answers her questions in rapid succession and does succeed in convincing the most skeptical. The theater management has gone to considerable trouble and expense to secure this company and it is expected that people for miles around will turn out to see the biggest show of its kind in America. There will be three changes of program on the week.
There were two accidents from shot guns near Pierre. Two young patients are in St. Mary’s Hospital suffering from wounds inflicted by shot guns. One is Oliver Messenger, the 9-year-old son of O. E. Messenger of Canning. Both his hands are injured, the left one badly so. The boy refuses to talk about the accident, but it is supposed he was fooling with the gun. The other patient is the seven-year-old son of Otto Huckfeldt of Willow Creek, west of Fort Pierre. Here again particularly are lacking. He is only injured in one hand.
50 Years Ago
Beck Motors of Pierre, the dealers in Chevrolet, Pontiac and Cadillac automobiles, here, outgrew their old location on East Dakota Avenue, and this week are holding an open house at their new location at the corner of the truck bypass route and Highway 34 in East Pierre. Ken Beck, owner and operator said today that “we just outgrew our old location. Business has increased to the point where we just couldn’t operate out of the old facilities downtown.” Beck said today that the new building is contained in 17,000 square feet, and all of the equipment is brand new. Space around the ship provides for parking of all the new and used units, and increases approximately 4 times the units which could be shown under the old operation. The increased space allows the new car inventory to be increased by 50 percent, and permits the used car lot to be operated out of the same building, instead of across the street as before when downtown. The new shop has 5 stalls in the body shop, and 6 hoists in the service department where they didn’t have any before. They have added a new front end alignment machine.
25 Years Ago
A bandit in black held up a Pierre convenience store last night. According to Pierre Police Chief Bill Abernathy, a male subject carrying a silver gun held up Marc’s Pump’N Pak around 10:30 p.m. The man got away with an undetermined amount of cash. “A male subject came in wearing a ski mask, black sweat suit, gloves and carrying a silver-colored gun,” Abernathy said. “He told the clerk to give him all the money and left after having her go in the cooler.” After waiting in the cooler for a few minutes, the clerk then called the police. Abernathy said the clerk was not injured. The incident is still under investigation. Abernathy said police do have a few minor leads which they are working on. He said the city of Pierre hasn’t seen an armed robbery since the early ‘90s-seven years ago. The last armed robbery took place at the 7-Eleven.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.