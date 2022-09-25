Grand Opera House, 1990

Photograph, from a 35mm color slide, of the Grand Opera House on south Pierre Street taken in July 1990.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The Grand was packed last night to the doors for the opening of the Mysterious Smith Company, and it is expected that the theater will be packed for the balance of the engagement as this is by far the biggest and best attraction that has ever been in Pierre. The company carries a large company of able assistants and a solid carload of equipment, beautiful state settings, etc. Mysterious Smith took his audience back to the days of the Great Hermann with his wonderful illusions, his work is one surprise after another. Madame Olga, the mind reader, is well worth the price of admission alone. She answers her questions in rapid succession and does succeed in convincing the most skeptical. The theater management has gone to considerable trouble and expense to secure this company and it is expected that people for miles around will turn out to see the biggest show of its kind in America. There will be three changes of program on the week.

