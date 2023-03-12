Pierre Indian School

Photograph taken by G. H. Rowe of children at the Pierre Indian School, 1900. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

John Barkley, clerk of the Pierre Indian School, was quite seriously injured in an automobile accident near Vivian on Saturday and is now at the home of his sister, Mrs. A. C. Ricketts, at Fort Pierre, where he is being given medical treatment. Barkley started out Friday in an automobile to look for an Indian boy who had run away from the school. Late Saturday a resident of the Vivian vicinity was driving along the road when he saw a car wrecked at the side of the road and found Barkley pinned under the machine. Just how long he had been there could not be ascertained as Barkley was unconscious, his rescuer first thinking him dead. It is not thought he is dangerously injured as no broken bones have been found and it is not thought he is internally injured.

