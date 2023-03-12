John Barkley, clerk of the Pierre Indian School, was quite seriously injured in an automobile accident near Vivian on Saturday and is now at the home of his sister, Mrs. A. C. Ricketts, at Fort Pierre, where he is being given medical treatment. Barkley started out Friday in an automobile to look for an Indian boy who had run away from the school. Late Saturday a resident of the Vivian vicinity was driving along the road when he saw a car wrecked at the side of the road and found Barkley pinned under the machine. Just how long he had been there could not be ascertained as Barkley was unconscious, his rescuer first thinking him dead. It is not thought he is dangerously injured as no broken bones have been found and it is not thought he is internally injured.
Charles O’Donnell, a Sully County prisoner being held in the county jail here awaiting trial in his home county, skipped out from the county jail last evening and has not been seen since. O’Donnell was engaged in carrying out ashes and bringing in coal. He carried out a load of ashes, and while being generally watched, was able to put the bucket he was using down and “beat it” and while gone only a few moments before being missed could not be found through search was immediately started. Sheriff Grebing secured a car at the Wegner garage and with Henry Wegner started out on the trails in the hope of picking O’Donnell up but were unable to do so as the storm was such that it was impossible to see any great distance.
50 Years
The Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee today recommended a $105,268,000 budget for general operations of South Dakota government in fiscal year 1974. The budget proposal is estimated to leave $4 million unobligated in the State General Fund at the end of the fiscal year. Total state budget, including special appropriations for buildings, the Vietnam Veterans Bonus and other items, was $118.5 million.
The recommended operating budget is $840,000 higher than recommendations by Governor Richard Kneip. Kneip’s recommendation was $102.5 million general operating budget, but that did not include $500,000 in Legislative contingency funds that are appropriated annually and that the Appropriations Committee included in the General Bill. Also, Kneip asked the Committee last week to include an additional $500,000 for unforeseen reorganization problems and as a precaution against unknown federal budget cuts.
25 Years Ago
About 900 high school students listened intently Wednesday as an award-winning Minnesota teacher explained why they should not follow the eight Pierre teenagers who committed suicide in the past three years. Guy Rice Doud sobbed on stage as he remembered one of his students who fought a losing battle against a brain tumor. As the high school senior lay in a hospital bed, he asked a classmate why two other students had taken their own lives when he was trying so hard to live, Doud said.
The boy died a few months after graduating from high school, but he left a message for his friends: “Never give up.” “Cling to life. It’s a precious thing. Live, live, live.” Doud urged the students to never give up, to have a purpose in life and to remember that everyone is a worthwhile human being. The Student Senate at Riggs High School invited Doud to speak as part of an effort in the school and community to prevent further teenage suicides. From 1995 through early January this year, eight teenagers killed themselves in South Dakota’s capital city, a town of about 13,000.
A community task force has been working to find easy to prevent further suicides. The task force has adopted a toll-free hot line that can help those considering suicide. It also has set up training to help people recognize the danger signs of suicide and then help those troubled young people get help.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
