Gustav Johnson, Philip

A moderately damaged glass plate image of an unidentified pugilist in a boxers stance, taken in the photos studio of Gustav Johnson, Philip, South Dakota, ca. 1910s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The long-talked about boxing bill for this state which has been advocated by the American Legion, will probably be presented today in the Senate. The bill, as prepared by Senator Otto Kaas of Marshall County, a member of the American Legion, is somewhat unique in one or two requests as it creates an athletic commission to be composed of men named by the mayors of two cities east of the Missouri River and one west of that stream and that any excess of funds derived by the commission in the performance of its duties shall revert to the South Dakota Soldiers’ Memorial fund. Commissioners will have a normal term of four years but in the first commission the largest city will name one for three years, the next largest for two years and the smallest for one year. Rounds of three minutes each with a limit of ten to the bout are provided with the referee to give a decision. It will provide physical examinations of fighters on the day of the bout and it also provided that in the lighter weights one of the contestants must not exceed the other in weight more than ten pounds.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments