The long-talked about boxing bill for this state which has been advocated by the American Legion, will probably be presented today in the Senate. The bill, as prepared by Senator Otto Kaas of Marshall County, a member of the American Legion, is somewhat unique in one or two requests as it creates an athletic commission to be composed of men named by the mayors of two cities east of the Missouri River and one west of that stream and that any excess of funds derived by the commission in the performance of its duties shall revert to the South Dakota Soldiers’ Memorial fund. Commissioners will have a normal term of four years but in the first commission the largest city will name one for three years, the next largest for two years and the smallest for one year. Rounds of three minutes each with a limit of ten to the bout are provided with the referee to give a decision. It will provide physical examinations of fighters on the day of the bout and it also provided that in the lighter weights one of the contestants must not exceed the other in weight more than ten pounds.
50 Years Ago
South Dakota’s six female legislators feel the proposed equal rights amendment may not have the far-reaching effects that some are predicting, but they say it will allow women an honest choice in their roles in society. “I don’t think there’ll be any noticeable changes for most of us except in the area of legal rights,” commented Sen. Grace Mickelson, D-Rapid City. “Women have been getting what they’re asking slowly, through the process of change.” Sen. Mickelson, who is also a wife and mother of four, was co-sponsor of the Senate resolution calling for ratification of the proposed 27th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. South Dakota became the 24th state to approve ratification Friday when the House passed the resolution 43-27. The Senate had given it a 22-13 vote of approval four days earlier. Rep. Dorothy Nepstad, R-Mitchell, said she was “very happy” with the vote in the House. “I expected it to be closer,” she added. The 69-year-old lawmaker was first elected to the House in 1969. Opponents had listed the breakup of the family, the elimination of statutes against rape and the drafting of women as possible effects of the amendment. But the state’s women lawmakers disagree. All six women also report they have seen little to no sexual discrimination in the Legislature. Rep. Loila Hunking, D-Sioux Falls, says some of the forms she has received are designed for me to fill out and refer to a legislator as “He” or invite “You and Your Wife” to a luncheon or meeting. But she says, “I haven’t seen discrimination on the part of the legislators themselves.”
25 Years Ago
Phil Curnow of Job Service spoke to Pierre Junior High School seventh graders as part of a career project emphasizing communication skills in the workplace. Curnow told students about questions to be prepared for in a job interview, questions they should ask during a job interview, how to apply for a job and information to include on a resume. Curnow gave students in Shari Forney’s class a list of sources for career-related information. Curnow and other speakers stressed the importance of listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in the workplace. Other speakers were Doug Knutson of Dairy Queen, Terry Lewis of the South Dakota Discovery Center & Aquarium, Dena Gabriel of Mary House, Diane Lowery of Head Start, Joni Hansen of Oahe YMCA, Karla Whisenant of Hardees, Sharon Starks of Chikadily’s and Roger Shiebe of ACI.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
