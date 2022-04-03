100 Years Ago
About 1:30 o’clock this afternoon a prairie fire started north of the city at a point about two miles due east of Snake Butte and at the time of going to press was burning north rapidly. An effort was being made to stop the fire at the Black & Yellow Trail, but with what success could not be learned at the time of going to press. The fire burned over a strip of about half a mile wide near the point of origin widening as it progressed.
From now on the gasoline tax of 1 cent per gallon on all such fuel used in motor traffic is expected to net the state considerable money. While January was a large month owing to the necessity of taking the tax on an inventory of all gasoline on hand, the following months of February and March were light ones because of the winter weather which tied up transportation, especially for pleasure, March showed the state to have received $14,299.57. Estimates by the state auditor’s office and the state highway department are that between $400,000 and $500,000 will be received during the twelve months ending December 31 next.
50 Years Ago
Hundreds of area youngsters raced down the east lawn of the Governor’s Mansion at Pierre on Sunday noon in the annual Governor’s Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt, sponsored by the Pierre Elks Club, has grown every year, and this year the participants were split into three groups including those up to two years of age, 3-5 and 5-12. The youngsters found chocolate eggs hidden in the grass on the lawn, and a number of special plastic eggs with special prizes. Governor Richard Kneip was on hand for the hunt, and his wife, Nancy, gave the welcome and starting signal over the loudspeaker. She also scattered candy eggs for the smaller youngsters who did not find any eggs.
The Army Corps of Engineers today awarded a $121,258 contract for work near the Oahe Dam in South Dakota to the George Weinberger Construction Company, Carson, ND. The money comes under the Federal Small Business Set-Aside program. Work includes construction of a boat ramp in the tailrace areas below Oahe Dam. The new boat ramp at the Oahe Dam will be located on the dike at the mouth of the channel leading to the Oahe Marina from the tailrace.
25 Years Ago
Ground was broken Tuesday morning at St. Mary’s Healthcare Center for a new addition located east of the north building. Work will begin on the project on Monday. As of Monday, people will no longer be able to use the main entrance of the north building. The main entrance will be moved to the outpatient/emergency entrance (entrance B) which is located on the north side of the north building. In addition, the parking lot that is east of the north building will be fenced off and visitors will be asked to park elsewhere. The estimated $10.2 million project will take approximately two years to complete. Puetz Construction of Mitchell is the general contractor. Subcontractors to date are Peitz Heating and Cooling, Nystrom Electrical Contracting, Magee’s Plumbing and Heating and Morris Inc. Manning the shovels at the groundbreaking included Pierre Mayor Gary Drewes, Kay Schelbe, Dr. Tom Huber, Dr. Jim Tieszen, Dennis Eisnach, Eileen Fischer, Deb Brakke, Vern Schuetzle, Anne Gormley and Ellen Lee. The groundbreaking was attended by the medical staff, health care center staff and the community.
