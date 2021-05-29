Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThe followers of old Ike Walton will have to step out lively to score over Jack Gates of East Pierre who walked up the banks of the Missouri River today “toting” a 16-pound silver bass. Without a doubt Mr. Gates sets the record in silver bass fishing in this vicinity and there are doubts if a larger fish of any kind has been landed here. The monster fish was caught off the far side of the island opposite town, an ordinary hook and a stout line being used. Mr. Gates says the fish put up a stiff fight and that he had to go in part way to finally land him. Eleven-pound drum heads have been caught but now the medal must be pinned on the breast of Mr. Gates until such time as someone comes around with a larger exhibit. The angler had very little trouble in disposing of the fish at one of the local restaurants, receiving a good day’s salary in return.
Earth disturbances continue at Oahe, about 15 miles up the Missouri from Pierre, and the residents of that vicinity have begun to wonder as to the possibilities of an earth slide, similar to that which occurred in the vicinity of Tivis in Meade County last winter. The slide in the vicinity of Tivis happened after disturbances of this kind had been noticed for some time. There several acres of land sank to a depth of from 30 to 50 feet, leaving a great hole which was the subject of many stories of a more or less exaggerated nature.
50 Years AgoTwo Pierre boys, Dallas Vavra, 11 and Jeff Hill, 9, battled a 48-pound paddlefish which they snagged Wednesday behind the Legion Cabin in Pierre. The youngsters had been frustrated in an attempt to get to go to Fort Thompson to fish, and to “go fish in the lagoon instead.” Vavra hooked the fish, and couldn’t land it by himself, so Hill ran into the water and the two youngsters dragged it ashore. Maybe they can split a proud fisherman patch.
The state record for pallid sturgeon has been broken by a Harrold angler. Donald Chambers caught a 28 ½ pounder, beating the old record of 17 pounds, 6 ounces set back in 1965. Chambers caught the 60 ½ inch-long fish using a small fathead minnow. The fish has an 18 ½ inch girth. The fish is currently being kept alive at Bob’s Bait Shop in Fort Pierre and will be taken to the Marine Life Aquarium at Rapid City to be put on live display.
25 Years AgoThe dive squad “rescued” two dummies made of hose, brick and metal at a mock drowning Wednesday night. Fire Chief Darrel Hartmann and second lieutenant of the rescue squad Kent Melcher dumped two dummies in the waters at Marion’s Garden, then called in the dive squad to save them. About a dozen members of the dive and rescue squads responded. The squad members first contacted the “witness” who had seen the dummies go down. They were asked what had happened and the last point the “victim” had been seen. Scuba divers were sent in the 53 degree, 19-foot deep waters in the Marion’s Garden canal. As many as three were in the waters at a time, arcing back and forth in a search pattern and guided by tugs on their ropes by line-leaders on land. The waters were murky for the divers, Melcher said. Visibility was down to about 18 inches. Hartmann said the recovery of the first victim went quickly, but during the recovery of the second victim, the squad was testing new techniques and it didn’t go as fast. “Overall, it went fairly well,” Hartmann said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.