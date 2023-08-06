Hail loss claims are piling into the office of the hail insurance department from heavy storms that visited this, the central section of the state on Sunday, and which also caused considerable damage in Hand, Faulk, Edmunds, Day, Spink, Codington and other counties, especially in Hand County where fields of corn which were among the most beautiful and promising in the state were riddled before the day was over. On Tuesday 1,002 claims came in and there was an advanced guard of 930 the day previous, some from other sections of the state which had been hit by other storms. It is believed that there are still many claims to come in from the central hailstorms of Sunday.
This morning, Governor W. H. McMaster sent the following telegram to Mrs. Warren G. Harding expressing the sympathy of South Dakota and her people in her bereavement…South Dakota was shocked to learn of the sudden death of the President. The spontaneous expressions of sorrow and sympathy coming from the people of all classes are eloquent of the respect and esteem in which he was held by our people…South Dakota extends to you its deepest sympathy in this hour of great bereavement. W. H. McMaster, Governor.
50 Years
Circusgoers attending the Shrine Circus in Fort Pierre Saturday saw one of the best performances in many years. Everything from elephants and lions to llamas and camels were featured at each of the two, 2-hour performances. Pierre and Fort Pierre merchants bought ticket books which were distributed free to the area youngsters. A Herbert Castle circus spokesman said that their circus season continues until November and resumes in January.
Seventy-five riders competed in the first Short-Course Cycle Race in Pierre last Saturday evening at the Hughes County Fairgrounds, with competition being held in 18 races. The Short-Track Race was held over a one-sixth of a mile long course laid out by promoter Mike Ferris, Pierre, who says he plans to make it better. He said today that he was well pleased with the turnout of bikes and that local area fans will come to really enjoy the quick action. About 320 attended the race. Jay Beach of Huron won the Mini-Bike Class. Randy Fieldhaus took the 100 CC first place Trophy. Darrell Hohn won the 125 CC Title, with Vicki Nelson the 175 CC honors. There were no injuries, despite a number of riders going over the top on turns.
25 Years Ago
People showed their appreciation for the Missouri River by turning out for Riverfest events. “It’s safe to say that until the weather turned on us, we had excellent attendance at Riverfest events,” said Paul Knecht, chief executive officer of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce. The first ever event in Pierre was designed to celebrate life on the Missouri River. About 1,400 people attended the picnic in Steamboat Park on Thursday night that started Riverfest events. Attendance was estimated at 2,000 for Friday night’s Bull-A-Rama at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. About 500 to 600 stayed for the dance afterward. People lined the shore from Griffin to Steamboat parks to watch Kevin King’s skydiving exhibition and Jim Peitz’s airshow on Saturday afternoon. Cars were lined up all along Missouri Avenue during the show. Merchants had a good Crazy Days, and the car show was well attended. People could go for kayak rides, see a parade of boats, go to a luau or participate in a number of athletic events. Pierre Police Chief Bill Abernathy said Riverfest activities kept police officers occupied, but there were no real problems with festivalgoers.
Matthew Reitzel provides a look at Pierre and the central South Dakota area through Capital Journal coverage from 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
