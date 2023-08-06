Winner hailstorm

A postcard showing damaged storefronts after a hailstorm in Winner, S.D., dated June 7, 1933.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Hail loss claims are piling into the office of the hail insurance department from heavy storms that visited this, the central section of the state on Sunday, and which also caused considerable damage in Hand, Faulk, Edmunds, Day, Spink, Codington and other counties, especially in Hand County where fields of corn which were among the most beautiful and promising in the state were riddled before the day was over. On Tuesday 1,002 claims came in and there was an advanced guard of 930 the day previous, some from other sections of the state which had been hit by other storms. It is believed that there are still many claims to come in from the central hailstorms of Sunday.

