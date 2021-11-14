100 Years Ago
In the grading at the state lake, work was started dumping on the west approach to Broadway bridge today. The muck being taken out by the steam shovel now is just like thick asphalt and it is certainly hard to handle. The stuff was so heavy that dumping on the east approach had to be stopped because of inability to keep roads open. In a few days it will be possible to run the steam shovel above the bridge to cut a new ditch for the water coming down Hilger’s Gulch so as to direct it under the new bridge. Then the work of finishing the outline of the new bridge will be completed by running the shovel around the northwest corner of the lake, as it will ultimately be finished. The work of running the cement on the bridge slab will probably be finished tomorrow, and in all probability a driveway over this bridge will still be possible yet this winter.
After the big feed Thanksgiving Day you will want to move around and get some exercise and the best thing you can do will be to go to the Firemen’s Benefit Ball to be given that night at the auditorium. This is given to raise funds to improve the Firemen’s Cemetery Lot.
50 Years Ago
Damage to a reclosure unit, which aborted out recently and threw much of northeast Pierre into darkness, was probably caused by a rifle slug. City Commissioner Duwayne Dickman said Tuesday that a dent on the insulator indicates that it was damaged by a hard blow, probably a bullet. The damaged unit was removed from the Ash Street substation.
The cold weather has temporarily halted work on the new skating rink warming house at the city park adjacent to the swimming pool, but it is scheduled for completion by the Kelley Construction Company by December. The $39,272 building is 32 by 50 feet in size, replacing the old frame warming house which has served the skating rink for many years. The new building will also house the filer system for the pool and is located at the south-west corner of the pool. This is part of a $65,891.40 federal-city matching fund project. The skating rink will be about 150 by 250 feet in size, and the floor of the rink will be completely concrete. The Public Works Director said that the old rink will be used this winter, but that the new building should be operational as a warming house this winter.
25 Years Ago
T. R. Chytka’s heroes have always been cowboys. Now the Spearfish artist has immortalized one of his earliest heroes, Casey Tibbs, in bronze. Chytka donated the statue of Tibbs to the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center during a dedication ceremony Thursday at the Ramkota in Pierre. The rodeo center is being built along Verendrye Drive in Fort Pierre. The artist announced that he will be presenting a bronze statue of Mattie Goff Newcombe to the center next year. Newcombe, who lives in Spearfish, was a champion trick rider who will also be featured in the rodeo center. Casey Tibbs was a household name when Chytka was growing up. A rodeo used to take place in a pasture near his house. Tibbs was one of the cowboys at the rodeo. “I was pretty small, 4 of 5 years old, when he attended rodeos at our place,” Chytka said. When Chytka learned about the rodeo center, he decided he wanted to be involved. The bronze statue Chytka created of Tibbs shows a young Tibbs straddling a bucking chute before settling in for a saddle bronc ride. Tibbs won nine world championships as a professional rodeo cowboy, including six saddle bronc championships.
