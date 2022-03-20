100 Years Ago
Judge Charles S. Whiting, member of the state supreme court, died suddenly this afternoon about 1:30 o’clock while taking a local anesthetic preparatory to undergoing an operation for the removal of his tonsils. According to Judge Frank Anderson, who was with Judge Whiting the administration of the anesthetic had just started at the hospital when Judge Whiting complained of a severe headache and asked those administering the anesthetic to desist. This they did but it was only a few moments until the patient breathed his last. There is little question but that the patient had a peculiar susceptibility to the drug used. This sudden death of one of the bench comes as a great shock not only to people in Pierre but to the whole state as well. Judge Whiting being very widely known and held in the highest esteem. His widow and children have the deepest sympathies of the entire community. He started his practice in law at De Smet in 1892. He was county attorney of Kingsbury County for four terms and was appointed to the circuit bench of the Ninth judicial circuit by Governor Herreid in March 1903 upon the creation of that circuit. He continued on the circuit bench until appointed to the supreme bench by Governor Crawford in November 1908 to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Judge Fuller.
50 Years Ago
Firemen and equipment from 7 surrounding agencies were unable to quell flames which ultimately gutted the H & H Motor Company and Niehoff Standard Service Station buildings in Onida Thursday evening. Firemen said that the blaze was first discovered in the H & H Motor Company building about 6:30 p.m. by one of the H & H owners. Alvin Allison, who had returned to do some work after supper. He said that he discovered the building full of smoke and turned in the alarm. Firemen from Onida, Pierre, Agar, and the county units from the area joined in fighting the blaze, which soon spread to the service station. The fire was brought under control about 8:45 p.m., but the local department was summoned a second time, about 3 a.m. today, when the fire broke out again. Allison and co-owner Elliot Byrum said that they had no estimate of the damage done, but initial appearances were that everything in the H & H building itself was either destroyed or badly damaged. All of the counters and shelving in the parts department were burned completely or badly charred, and the ceiling had burned and fallen in. The burned buildings were owned by Allison and Byrum, and the service station was leased.
25 Years Ago
The excitement and anticipation surrounding the Academy Awards is something Jeff Mammenga understands. The Academy Awards were “must see TV” for the Pierre man in 1990. He was an extra in the movie “Dances with Wolves,” which had been nominated for 12 Academy Awards. When the envelope for best picture was opened, “Dances with Wolves” was announced as the winner. The movie also won Oscars for best director, screenplay, original score, cinematography, sound and editing. “It gave me a good feeling to know I was a part of it, however small,” Mammenga said. He is sure people who have been involved in a movie that was nominated for an award will feel the same excitement he felt when “Dances with Wolves” received Oscars. Mammenga joked that the award he contributed to was editing. He was one of the soldiers stationed at Fort Sedgewick, the frontier post Kevin Costner’s character was sent to. The scenes Mammenga was in were cut from the movie.
