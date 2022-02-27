100 Years Ago
In the last game of the season the high school basketball team came off with an easy victory at the expense of Blunt. The score was 19 to 10. Practically the whole Pierre squad was sent into the game, the “regulars” playing only the first quarter. While the substitutes did not prove as efficient in scoring, they did some very good work. The game started with the following line-up for Pierre: Walker, center; Michaelson and O’Neil, forwards; Howes and Rousseau, guards. The first score of the game went to Blunt on a free throw. This came when referee Spangler called a foul on the crowd for their conduct during a previous attempt at a free throw. The next three scores also were the result of free throws in the following order, Blunt, Pierre, Blunt. Walker broke the monotony of this method of scoring with a sensational shot from the center of the floor. Then the real scoring began. Before the intermission O’Neil and Michaelson had each added two goals from the field…Though this ends the regular scheduled list of games there is the district tournament at Highmore next week. Pierre should give an excellent account of herself.
50 Years Ago
Bill Palmer Jr. outpolled a field of 12 contestants, and today was declared Pierre’s Most Eligible Bachelor in the Sadie Hawkins Day Contest. Final tabulation of the more than 11,500 ballots shows him just edging out his nearest competitor. Palmer, a 31-year-old, 6 foot 2 inch “gorgeous specimen of male pulchritude” said that it was “a hard fought campaign, and that he has even forgiven those in the (Sooper Dooper) store who didn’t vote for him. They have even been reinstated.” He also denied reports that he had accepted an invitation to visit Peking…the girls in Pierre need him more. Palmer, in garnering the most votes in the 12-candidate field, will receive a free night on the town for two, according to Bert Neiber and Ethel Kehmeier, who organized the contest for the Trade Development Committee of the Pierre Chamber of Commerce. Neiber said, “It’s been lots of fun, and I want to thank all of the bachelors who participated and the stores who took part.” Ethel Kehmeier said that it was a tremendous success, the only problem coming from some of the young ladies who “attempted to stuff the ballot boxes.”
25 Years Ago
A Pierre native’s life has inspired a made for TV movie. The story of Janice DeBlois and her son, Tony, are the basis for the TV movie “Journey of the Heart.” The movie will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Tony is blind, autistic and one of the few musical savants in the world. Cybill Shepherd plays the character based on DeBlois and Chris Demetral plays Tony. Tony will appear on “CBS Sunday Morning” that morning. DeBlois is the daughter of Ray and Edna Stepanek of Pierre. She now lives in Massachusetts. DeBlois and Tony were present during the filming of the television movie. DeBlois said she is pleased with the television movie. “It accurately portrays the will and determination I had to accomplish what I needed to accomplish,” she said. She hopes that people watching the movie will see that they really need to be involved with their children, regardless of whether their children have a handicap. They need to find out what their children’s wishes are and then help make them happen. “Tony didn’t speak that much, but by listening to him, I found out what he wanted. I opened doors for him, but he did everything else. They weren’t my dreams. They were his dreams,” DeBlois said.
