100 Years Ago
Every citizen of Pierre is expected to be present at the community picnic to be held in the city park tomorrow evening from 5 to 8 o’clock at the new tourist camp building constructed by the Pierre Kiwanis Club. The picnic is being held under the auspices of the Kiwanis and Commercial clubs, but it is not solely for the members of these organizations but for everyone in the city and surrounding country. The committees in charge of this affair are urgent that everybody come and bring a well filled basket of picnic food and be able to take care of at least one of the farm club children who are to be guests of the city at this affair. Those attending are expected to bring cups, knives, forks, and spoons. The Kiwanis Club will provide the ice cream, ice tea and coffee for the affair. There will be a program in connection. The band concert to have been held this evening has been postponed as the band will play tomorrow evening. There will also be music by the Kiwanis glee club and a number of speeches. With good weather conditions every person should be out tomorrow evening at the park and help to pull off a rousing affair and turn loose for a good time.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre School Board, at a special meeting Monday evening, authorized the preparations of preliminary plans for a 10,500 square foot addition to Riggs High School. The School Board hopes to have plans for the addition, which will contain two large work areas, and two classrooms as well as storage and some facilities areas, ready for bid letting this fall. The architectural firm of Dana Larson Roubal and Associates of Pierre was authorized to develop plans for one large room for vocational agriculture, and one large room for woodworking, as well as two classrooms and affiliated storage and utility rooms. The tentative draft calls for the wing to be built at the west end of the gym in what is now an earthen bank and will be on about the same level as the present vocational area. The total area involved is about 10,500 square feet. Business manager Jack Titus said today that the School Board will consider the preliminary plans at the regular July meeting. No cost estimates have been prepared to date.
25 Years Ago
The South Dakota State Historical Society is looking for Lustron houses in the state. “We are considering nominating these unique houses to the National Register of Historic Places,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the society’s Historical Preservation program. The Lustron house was manufactured by the Lustron Company between 1948 and 1950. It is a one-story, gable-roof ranch house with an exterior and interior covering of enameled steel panels bolted to a structural-steel frame and a concrete slab foundation. Two houses on the 1100 block of East Capitol Avenue in Pierre are an example of a Lustron house. If you live in or know the location of one of these houses, contact the historic preservation office at 900 Governors Drive in Pierre.
Many people are visiting Pierre without leaving their homes. Pierre’s home page on the Internet has had 1,929 visitors, most of them since April. “From a business perspective, we find it gives people instant access to information about Pierre,” said Paul Knecht, executive director of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Pierre Economic Development Corporation. The chamber and PEDCO sponsor the Website. Some of the headings on Pierre’s home page are community profile, organizations, calendar of events, business information and an unofficial Pierre page. The community profile contains such information as major employers, wages by certain professions, taxes, population, education, community facilities and miles to certain cities. The address of Pierre’s home page is www.pierre.org.
