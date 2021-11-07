100 Years Ago
Armistice Day in its genesis was a day of real celebration and it should be so observed. Three years ago, scenes of the wildest rejoicing took place. This Armistice Day also marks a present, as well as a past event, of a great moment. As the first Armistice Day was hailed as the finish of a great war and perhaps of all great wars, so this Armistice Day marks the meeting of all the great powers of the world to arrange if possible for disarmament and the lessening of our past, present and future war burdens. Thus this 3rd Armistice Day in history may overshadow the first in respect to its relative importance. The American Legion has sought to blend the spirit of patriotism and Americanism that should prevail with a spirit of joy and gladness and to that end are providing a program and entertainment at the Auditorium Friday night which will consist of a concert of patriotic airs, a pageant, a number of short personal talks on subjects connected with the late war of great interest and will find its finale in a free Community dance at which the Legion will provide some army style rations for all who come.
50 Years Ago
The ninetieth Canvasbacks Art exhibit at the Pierre Airport is now showing the works of Mrs. Charles (Charlotte) Hyde of the Big Bend area, southeast of Pierre. This is Mrs. Hyde’s second one man show; her media are oil and acrylic. Her vivid portrayal of outdoor life is indicative of her deep love and appreciation of the abundant natural beauty of her home surroundings. Like Peter Hurd, she has no need to travel to find inspiration in her pictures. Charlotte, a ranch wife, took up painting as a hobby about ten years ago. Her work has appeared at the South Dakota State Fair, and at several other Art shows in this area. She says her chief critics are her husband and children, and that she probably would not take the time for painting if it were not for their urging and pride in her accomplishments. She began her exhibit with 22 pictures, many of which are gifts to members of her family and are on loan for this show. The fact that there are but 20 pictures hanging is because one Denver bound passenger bought two before she had them on the wall. The public is cordially invited to view this show which will be on display during the month of November and the first week of December.
25 Years Ago
Veterans were honored this Veterans Day in a program hosted by Pierre Post 8 of the American Legion. The program shows that the American Legion appreciates the sacrifices veterans made, according to Pierre Post 8 commander Ron Boyd. There are many organizations for veterans or their spouses in Pierre and Fort Pierre. The contributions one of those organizations, Pierre Post 8 of the American Legion, makes to the community is being highlighted this Veterans Day. The American Legion is a fraternal organization of American veterans, Boyd said. It currently has 503 members and is in the process of a membership drive. “The American Legion was primarily formed for looking after the rights and benefits of veterans. It expands from there into doing things for the community,” said Boyd. Baseball and other programs sponsored by the post show young people that there is someone in the community who cares about them. Some of the programs try to reinforce morals that Legion members would like to see in the leaders of tomorrow, Boyd said. For older citizens, the American Legion shows that it does place a value to their service to the country. For the community, activities sponsored by the post show veterans that have served their country and continue to serve the needs of the community, Boyd said.
