Sixty-seven years ago, on October 19, General Harney and his soldiers arrived in Fort Pierre to take possession of that former French post in the name of the United States. Speaking of the records of the expedition, Dr. Doane Robinson, state historian, calls attention to one interesting matter in connection with the arrival of the troops of the United States. The first night the troops were in camp at the old fort they turned their horses loose to graze. In order to facilitate the capture of the animals on the following morning a long rope was attached to each halter and was allowed to drag. During the night a blizzard came up, proceeding by a fall of rain. The storm was furious all that night and continued for several days. When the weather moderated to such an extent the soldiers could go in search of their horses, they found each securely anchored by the enormous weight of gumbo which had gathered on the rope while wet and frozen, layer on layer being added in this way. The horses were sorely in need of food when found and the gumbo weights had kept them confined to a limited area. Although hard on the animals it was probably fortunate for the soldiers the horses were restrained in this manner as they might have wandered far in the storm.
50 Years Ago
Thousands of hunters will make their annual pilgrimage to the fields of South Dakota Saturday for the opening day of the state’s 1972 pheasant season. Non-resident hunters began arriving at midday today, and the state’s main highways were heavy with traffic heading for major east river pheasant hunting centers like Mitchell, Huron and Howard. Hotels and motels in the main pheasant belt were booked up, a spot check indicated. The Game, Fish and Parks Department says interest is running high this year. John Popowski, Chief of Game and Fish, said indications are the increase in numbers of non-resident hunters will parallel the estimated 10 percent rise in the state’s pheasant population. The Department estimated there are some five million birds this year. Popowski said 95 percent of pheasant hunting is done on private land. Weather in the main pheasant belt, including all or parts of 38 counties, is expected to be cool and cloudy. The 49-day main belt season will be in two parts. The first phase ends November 24. The season will reopen December 4 and run through December 17. Daily bag limit is three roosters a day, with 15 in possession.
25 Years Ago
South Dakota’s first real prison for women is nearly finished and will receive its initial dwellers somewhere around November 15 to 25, State Corrections Department Secretary Jeff Bloomberg said Wednesday. The Solem Public Safety Center, as the prison is to be called, will have 140-150 inmates shortly after opening. It can hold 180 women. Lawmakers approved $10 million for the prison, but it will cost just $8.6 million, Bloomberg said. “This is a pretty basic structure,” he said. “One of our goals was to develop a facility that is practical and could be expanded if ever needed and is as cost-effective as possible.” The kitchen, medical clinic, classrooms and recreation area are twice as large as needed, meaning only cells will have to be added if expansion is necessary. The new prison will be smoke-free and includes minimum, medium and maximum-security cells and may be a shock to some of the female inmates being transferred here from Springfield. Bloomberg said 51 employees will work in the prison. Others will work under contracts to provide cafeteria, medical and educational services.
