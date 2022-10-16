A 1944 postcard

A postcard by the Rosebud Photo Company (Winner, S.D.) from 1944 noted that “The Pheasant Business is BOOMING in South Dakota.”

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Sixty-seven years ago, on October 19, General Harney and his soldiers arrived in Fort Pierre to take possession of that former French post in the name of the United States. Speaking of the records of the expedition, Dr. Doane Robinson, state historian, calls attention to one interesting matter in connection with the arrival of the troops of the United States. The first night the troops were in camp at the old fort they turned their horses loose to graze. In order to facilitate the capture of the animals on the following morning a long rope was attached to each halter and was allowed to drag. During the night a blizzard came up, proceeding by a fall of rain. The storm was furious all that night and continued for several days. When the weather moderated to such an extent the soldiers could go in search of their horses, they found each securely anchored by the enormous weight of gumbo which had gathered on the rope while wet and frozen, layer on layer being added in this way. The horses were sorely in need of food when found and the gumbo weights had kept them confined to a limited area. Although hard on the animals it was probably fortunate for the soldiers the horses were restrained in this manner as they might have wandered far in the storm.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments