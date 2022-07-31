Rodeo, 1946

Two cowboys on their horses holding American flags at the opening ceremonies held at the Pierre rodeo grounds in 1946. The dome of the State Capitol is seen in the left background. 

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Tomorrow’s show day. The dawn will break as the long gaudily painted special train comes to a halt in the Chicago and Northwestern railroad yards and the working army of Christy Brothers’ Monster Four-Ring Wild Animal Exposition will be unloading the wonders of the big top and all the smaller tops before many of us are out of slumberland. The wagons will roll toward Hollister Field, Elephants, camels, bison, dromedaries, sacred oxen, zebras and other “led” animals will lumber, waddle, pad and walk in their wake, and the clatter of six and eight-horse teams will resound in the streets. Work-a-day will have become show day, and the true American fiesta spirit will grip us. And, after the great tents are raised against the sky and the hundreds of people, horses and animals have been fed, groomed and garbed for the parade, that mile long procession will head glitteringly toward the heart of the business district. It leaves the show lot at noon promptly, and much of novelty is promised, together with a world of color, gorgeous tableaux wagons, floats, four bands, two calliopes and all cages and ends open to view. The performance, which opens with stirring and opulent pageantry, starts at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Hundreds of artists, clowns and trained wild beasts will do almost impossible thrillers in the four rings, the air and the steel arenas all will be the best that there is to be seen in the land, from the big elephant act to the last monkey races.

