Tomorrow’s show day. The dawn will break as the long gaudily painted special train comes to a halt in the Chicago and Northwestern railroad yards and the working army of Christy Brothers’ Monster Four-Ring Wild Animal Exposition will be unloading the wonders of the big top and all the smaller tops before many of us are out of slumberland. The wagons will roll toward Hollister Field, Elephants, camels, bison, dromedaries, sacred oxen, zebras and other “led” animals will lumber, waddle, pad and walk in their wake, and the clatter of six and eight-horse teams will resound in the streets. Work-a-day will have become show day, and the true American fiesta spirit will grip us. And, after the great tents are raised against the sky and the hundreds of people, horses and animals have been fed, groomed and garbed for the parade, that mile long procession will head glitteringly toward the heart of the business district. It leaves the show lot at noon promptly, and much of novelty is promised, together with a world of color, gorgeous tableaux wagons, floats, four bands, two calliopes and all cages and ends open to view. The performance, which opens with stirring and opulent pageantry, starts at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Hundreds of artists, clowns and trained wild beasts will do almost impossible thrillers in the four rings, the air and the steel arenas all will be the best that there is to be seen in the land, from the big elephant act to the last monkey races.
50 Years Ago
The first South Dakota 4-H Championship Rodeo ever to be held in South Dakota will be held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre August 19-20, with more than 350 contestants expected. Winners of the 9 regional 4-H rodeos held throughout the state are qualifying in 17 events to be held at the finals in the Junior and Senior divisions. Rodeo director Willie Cowan, Pierre, said today that, although 458 contestants could compete, it is likely that the number will be closer to 350 as many have already qualified at more than one rodeo. Cowan said today that this rodeo is unlike any ever held in the state, due to the vast number of contestants. “We will be operating in 3 arenas, with events going on simultaneously in all three,” he said. The bucking and roping events will be held in the chute arena, the straight away events on the racetrack, and a portion of the main arena is being fenced off for barrel racing. The first annual 4-H rodeo is being sponsored by the Oahe Riding Club of Pierre and Fort Pierre, with coordination by the Stanley County commission and the city of Fort Pierre, and the Hughes and Stanley County 4-H organizations.
25 Years Ago
Fort Pierre Chouteau’s history is being unearthed one layer at a time. A volunteer archaeological program started Saturday at the Fort Pierre Chouteau site north of Fort Pierre. Those involved with the project will be trying to find the outside boundaries of the trading post which existed from 1832 to 1856. More than 100 people have already volunteered to help excavate, work in the lab labeling artifacts, or do other work at the site. By the time the project ends on Sunday, probably another 100 will have come out to the site to help or to see the work being done. Work at the archaeological project is from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. each day, and people are welcome to visit the site. “The whole thing is to give people a good experience in preserving cultural history and archaeology,” said Michael Fosha, assistant state archaeologist for South Dakota, with the state archaeological Research Center. The archaeological project is sponsored by the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
