Capitol spittoons

Spittoons line the main corridor of the South Dakota State Capitol. Postcard view from 1910.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Arrangements are now being made for the coming of the state legislature which opens the first of the year. Hotels are being redecorated, homes where roomers are taken during the session, are being put in order and restaurants are getting ready for the rush that will be on within less than a month. At the state house arrangements are being made for temporary moving offices out of the committee rooms and shortly before the session the rural credits department will be moved into the north senate lobby from the senate chamber which it occupies between sessions. Every committee room in the state house is occupied by officers because of the crowded conditions of the building and in addition there are a number of departments located in privately owned buildings in the business district of town. It has become necessary, for a number of sessions, for extra committee rooms to be rented in the downtown district, which unhandy as they are, must be made use of for important meetings of committees of the two houses. Arrangements are now being made for these changes which will actually be under way shortly.

