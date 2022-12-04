Arrangements are now being made for the coming of the state legislature which opens the first of the year. Hotels are being redecorated, homes where roomers are taken during the session, are being put in order and restaurants are getting ready for the rush that will be on within less than a month. At the state house arrangements are being made for temporary moving offices out of the committee rooms and shortly before the session the rural credits department will be moved into the north senate lobby from the senate chamber which it occupies between sessions. Every committee room in the state house is occupied by officers because of the crowded conditions of the building and in addition there are a number of departments located in privately owned buildings in the business district of town. It has become necessary, for a number of sessions, for extra committee rooms to be rented in the downtown district, which unhandy as they are, must be made use of for important meetings of committees of the two houses. Arrangements are now being made for these changes which will actually be under way shortly.
50 Years Ago
Remember the fable about the three little pigs and their houses of straw, sticks and bricks. Now modern technology demands revision of the story to include a fourth little pig who could build his house of fiberglass. That’s right, a complete house of fiberglass and spray foam which hardens to provide both strength and insulation with a durability to surpass any material on the market at half the cost, informs the originator. Everett Larson, Fiberglass Products, Fort Pierre, has built a house of fiberglass and foam from roof to roof. Larson says that this home (he and his wife are now living in the first prototype) is the result of seven years of research and experimenting. He added that much assistance in the development was given by a Pierre consulting engineer, Kenneth O. Long. Larson’s house is 48’x30’ or a total of 1440 square feet. “The basic price for this package would save the homeowner at least 40 to 50 percent on building materials and construction costs as compared to a conventional structure. The additional costs for electrical, plumbing and heating facilities would vary according to the homeowners selection of these items.” Larson said. Fiberglass Products is also producing complete fiberglass foundations and basements.
25 Years Ago
The 78-member Capital City Children’s Chorus leaves next week to sing in Washington, D.C., at the lighting of America’s Holiday Tree and at the National Cathedral. With chorus members, directors, chaperones and families who are coming along on the trip, about 150 people will be going to Washington, D.C. “I don’t think we’d be going if it was any other town in the state,” said director Barb Newman. People, organizations and businesses have contributed financially; people have worked to ensure chorus members see as much as possible while in Washington, D.C., and that the chorus members are kept as safe as possible while on the trip. “When the chorus was invited by the Christmas Tree Committee, the board talked about it long and hard. We knew this would be a major undertaking, but we knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the kids,” said Tony Mangan, president of the children’s chorus board of directors. It costs between $850 and $900 for each chorus member and chaperone to go on the trip. Chorus members and their families then got busy raising money. They had a raffle, served concessions at a softball tournament, had an aluminum can drive, delivered American flags on the 4th of July, sold cookbooks, sold ice cream at an event, had a garage sale in the City Auditorium and sold poinsettias. The chorus will travel in three buses to Sioux Falls and then take flights to Washington, D.C. A goal of the board was for the trip to be as educational as possible for chorus members.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
