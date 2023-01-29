The women of South Dakota are probably doomed to pass another two years before being given the right to sit on juries, or be compelled to sit on juries, owing to the manner in which the individual woman looked at the manner. After an excellent argument presented by Miss Gladys Pyle, Beadle County, and the first woman who ever sat in a legislative hall in this state as a representative of the people, in favor of her bill which would give the women of the state the duty of being jurors, H.B. 47, the House by a small margin killed the bill the vote was 46 to 50. Of course, there is a chance for reconsideration, but it does not appear at this time that any votes could be changed as practically every legislator has most pronounced views on this subject and is not likely to change them at once. In her address Miss Pyle called attention to the fact that all the parties in the last campaign had planks endorsing the demand of the women to sit on juries, especially juries trying minors or women offenders. “Young women especially should have some women on the juries before they are being tried,” Pyle said.
50 Years Ago
The Chetik Liquor Store in Fort Pierre will open its doors in a new location Friday. Jim Hauge, who purchased the business from Vallie Sutley on January 1 said today that he is rushing to get equipped to be open. The new 20 x 40-foot building was constructed by the Kelley Construction Company of Pierre. Hauge said he is still awaiting the arrival of some of the fixtures. The lobby of the store is carpeted, and a new addition is a drive-in window on the east side. The building is located at 700 North Deadwood Avenue, which is at the start of the divided street into Fort Pierre from the west.
The South Dakota Secretary of State lists some 90 names as registered lobbyists for the 1973 State Legislature. Lobbyists are required to pay a $50 fee and register with the Secretary of State’s office. Some individuals are listed as Representatives for more than one group or organization.
25 Years Ago
Riggs High School student Shaun Keller received a certificate from a restaurant for wearing his seat belt when he left the school parking lot at the end of the school day. Keller said he always buckles up for safety. The Federal Highway Administration is interested in Keller and other Riggs students' use or lack of use of seat belts. The Federal Highway Administration office in Pierre participated in a team effort to promote the use of seat belts among young drivers and the general public. The teams manned entrances and exits at Dakotamart and at various schools in Pierre and Fort Pierre to gauge the general public’s and students’ response to safety belt use. As drivers exited or entered the targeted area, team members and the crash test dummies “Vince” and “Larry” asked drivers and passengers if they were wearing their seat belts. The number of vehicles inspected, the number of occupants and how many were wearing seat belts were recorded. Drivers and passengers who buckled up were presented with coupons from Burger King, Hardees, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Pizza Ranch and Taco Johns. Those who weren’t buckled up received something else, a flier with information on the benefits of safety belt use. The driver and passenger in one pickup leaving Riggs told the federal highway employees that they didn’t intend to buckle up. They liked living dangerously, they said. They may be living more dangerously than they realize. A 1996 study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that the average inpatient medical costs for crash victims who were not using safety belts were 55 percent higher than for those who were belted.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.