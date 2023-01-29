SD House, 1923

Composite photograph including the first female member of the South Dakota Legislature, Gladys Pyle (near center of photo), among the members of the 18th Session of the House of Representatives, 1923.

 South Dakota Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The women of South Dakota are probably doomed to pass another two years before being given the right to sit on juries, or be compelled to sit on juries, owing to the manner in which the individual woman looked at the manner. After an excellent argument presented by Miss Gladys Pyle, Beadle County, and the first woman who ever sat in a legislative hall in this state as a representative of the people, in favor of her bill which would give the women of the state the duty of being jurors, H.B. 47, the House by a small margin killed the bill the vote was 46 to 50. Of course, there is a chance for reconsideration, but it does not appear at this time that any votes could be changed as practically every legislator has most pronounced views on this subject and is not likely to change them at once. In her address Miss Pyle called attention to the fact that all the parties in the last campaign had planks endorsing the demand of the women to sit on juries, especially juries trying minors or women offenders. “Young women especially should have some women on the juries before they are being tried,” Pyle said.

