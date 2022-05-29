100 Years Ago
George Denbo left this morning for Houston, Texas to secure an airplane which he has recently purchased. This is a large standard plane equipped with a 180 h.p. Hispano-Suiza engine which has proved to be one of the most dependable ships on the market. Mr. Denbo expects to make some slight alterations to the ship to enable him to carry two passengers in addition to their baggage. George has the reputation of being a pilot of exceptional ability, having entered the aviation service as a mechanic during the Mexican trouble and serving with Pershing’s expedition into Mexico. During the World War he was commissioned as a pilot and served in different fields as an instructor and as a test pilot, testing new ships. Pierre people who have waited to take a ride in a plane can feel safe in flight with Mr. Denbo. He will be engaged during the summer in carrying passengers and in exhibition flying at county fairs and various celebrations.
The thirty-six members of the Pierre High School class of 1922 will receive their diplomas tomorrow night, June 1, when commencement exercises in their honor will be held at the Grand Opera House at 8:30 o’clock. Dr. Willis E. Johnson, president of state college at Brookings, will deliver the address.
50 Years Ago
Approximately 170 trail riders fell-in behind Oahe Trail Ride chairman Bob Hagemann Saturday afternoon for a 17-mile ride along the east side of the Oahe reservoir as part of a two-day outing sponsored by the Oahe Riding Club of Pierre and Fort Pierre. The hungry riders queued up in the cook tent for steak dinners following the five-hour ride. The annual affair attracts riders from several of the surrounding states. This year, many of those attending said that wet weather at home had slowed planting, and some of the riders had been unable to attend. The trail ride headquartered along the Missouri River bank about a mile below the dam, with facilities provided by the Corps of Army Engineers. Riders showed up Friday evening and endured an overnight rain. They rode both Saturday morning and afternoon, and many attended a barn dance at the Tom Reubel ranch north of the dam Saturday evening. They concluded the outing with a short ride Sunday morning. Hagemann said today that many of the riders had expressed appreciation for the accommodations provided by the Corps and were looking forward to future rides along the reservoir.
25 Years Ago
The People’s Republic of China is a fast-growing nation with increasing food needs. South Dakota has the potential to supplement these needs. This was the message that Chinese Ambassador Li Daoyu and his staff brought to Pierre Monday evening. The group is in the area for a two-day, goodwill visit to improve relations between China and South Dakota. “The purpose of this visit to South Dakota is to see for myself the great potential of closer economic relations, as well as cultural and educational relations between South Dakota and China,” Li said. “I think there is a very bright prospect of doing business. Our economies are highly competitive.” A group of South Dakotans from various career fields had a chance to meet the ambassador and his top staff members at a welcoming supper on Monday evening. After a breakfast in Pierre this morning, the group next traveled to Onida to meet wheat producers and tour grain facilities. Before heading to Rapid City, the ambassador planned to have lunch with the governor to discuss ways in which the Chinese Embassy in Washington can improve trade relations. This is Li’s first trip to the state. In 1995, his top staff members traveled to the area, but he was unable to make the trip. Li said he plans to send staff members back to South Dakota for follow-up visits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.