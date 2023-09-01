The old Washington School
Buy Now

A P.H. Kellogg photograph of students and teachers in front of the old Washington School in Pierre on Nov. 17, 1902. 

 Courtesy of South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

School will begin Tuesday morning. Everything is in readiness for the opening of the 1923-24 school year, and the school children are collecting the necessary equipment for another year’s work. This afternoon at 3 o’clock, Superintendent R.E. Rawlins held a teachers’ meeting in the high school building when the teachers received their instructions for the opening of the school and where they discussed matters of interest. Practically all the teachers have been assigned for their work on Tuesday morning. School will open with a new supervisor of music, two new teachers in the high school and four new teachers in the grade schools.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments