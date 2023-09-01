School will begin Tuesday morning. Everything is in readiness for the opening of the 1923-24 school year, and the school children are collecting the necessary equipment for another year’s work. This afternoon at 3 o’clock, Superintendent R.E. Rawlins held a teachers’ meeting in the high school building when the teachers received their instructions for the opening of the school and where they discussed matters of interest. Practically all the teachers have been assigned for their work on Tuesday morning. School will open with a new supervisor of music, two new teachers in the high school and four new teachers in the grade schools.
One of the best polo games of the season is promised Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Polo Grounds, when the crack 1st Team from the Battery clashes with the Civilian Team in the deciding game of a series which these rival teams have staged during the past few weeks. Each team has won one game, and one tie game has been played, so much interest centers in this contest Monday. A charge of 50 cents will be made for this game, the Club desiring to raise funds toward paying at least part of the hospital expenses of one of their players who was seriously hurt in a game earlier in the season. As no charge has been made for any of the games heretofore, the public will undoubtedly be pleased to turn out en masse to this game on Monday.
50 Years Ago
Traffic was slowed at times on Sioux Avenue as an Amish couple, their two children and a dog passed through Pierre by covered wagon this morning. Thirty-three-year-old Roland Church, his wife Constance, and their two little girls, left two years ago from Maine on a spiritual tour of the United States. The couple, both missionaries, have passed through 19 states and plan to visit in the remaining states during the next five years. At the conclusion of their tour, Church plans to start a new church in Maine. Church was not always a member of the Amish faith. In a book entitled, “My Search for Truth,” he confesses that he spent a sinful boyhood, becoming involved in bootlegging and ultimately spending time in prison for safe cracking. He ultimately turned to the Amish faith and reports that, almost instantly, things turned better. Church said he and his wife take no charity, financing their trip by shoeing horses and building wagons. They spent this last winter in Wisconsin and plan to spend this winter in Colorado. Their three horses average about 20 miles per day. They came to Pierre from Onida and are en route to Interstate I-90 where they will head west.
25 Years Ago
The Midwest’s leading furniture retailer will soon have a store in Pierre. Dirt work is expected to begin later this week for a Slumberland Furniture store. A 20,000-square-foot building will be built at 920 N. Garfield Avenue next to Smith’s Kitchens and Baths. The owners, Gayle and Evie Pletan of Mobridge, hope that the furniture store will be open by the first of December. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday coordinated by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Pierre Economic Development Corporation. Slumberland Furniture is a franchise based in the Twin Cities that has about 55 stores in the Midwest, Gayle Pletan said. It offers many major brands of furniture such as Broyhill and Bassett and specializes in mattresses and bedding, he said. Opening a Slumberland Furniture in Pierre will give them the opportunity to bring people a different look in furniture for which they might be shopping out of town, Pletan said.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
