Four or five yeggmen in a powerful automobile cut the telephone wires leading into Holabird this morning and about 3 o’clock blew the safe of the Holabird State Bank, making their escape with $900 in cash and paper, notes and mortgages estimated at $30,000. While several residents of Holabird, a small town just across the east end of Hughes County line into Hand County and about forty-five miles east of here, witnessed the robbery of the bank they were powerless to interfere in the face of the armed gang. After securing the loot the robbers started east, avoiding Highmore and Miller and struck south toward Gann Valley. They are being pursued by the sheriff of Hand County and a posse of citizens in automobiles and a number of cars of citizens are out from Gann Valley in an effort to intercept the gang. After cutting all the telephone wires leading into the town the robbers gained access to the bank through a window. While several kept watch outside, the others placed the charge of explosive which badly damaged the safe and the building of the bank. The same bank was robbed in a similar manner about a year ago and it is the belief of the people of Holabird that the gang robbing the bank this time is the same one.
50 Years Ago
A special place for special people…Pierre’s latest addition envisions a place where teenagers may go to shop in privacy for sportswear in their size. “The Hole” has been decorated in the latest colors and certainly does invite the young people to browse and shop in the company of others their own age. Dean and Jill Bartlett, the new managers of Kelsing’s Hollywood Shop, thought the young people would enjoy a place to shop away from the seemingly “prying” eyes of adults. It’s a cozy place, filled with styles that will be a delight to the high school and college-bound crowd. Several young women are on hand to help you with suggestions or to complete your sales. These include Mary Lee, a Riggs High DECA student, who will be with the staff at the Hollywood until fall when she will leave to become a student at SDSU, Brookings, and Barb Kindt, who will be a senior next year at Riggs High. You’ll enjoy your visit to “The Hole,” the young people’s place.
25 Years Ago
The largest field in many years will be fishing in this weekend’s Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament. About 180 two-person teams are entered in this weekend’s tournament, according to tournament organizer Steve Nelson of Pierre. The tournament will be headquartered at Spring Creek Resort. Boats will be leaving at 7:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings, going out in four heats 15 minutes apart. The first flights will come in at 4:15 p.m. Saturday and at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The awards ceremony on Sunday will start at about 4:00 p.m. “I think fishing will be good. I think it will take 60 pounds or better to win it,” Nelson said. Dave Spaid and Paul Pitlick, both of Pierre, won the tournament last year with 59.79 pounds of walleyes. Walleyes weighed in must be at least 14 inches long. Teams can weigh in seven walleyes a day. More than half of the teams have fished in the Governor’s Cup for more than 10 years of the tournament’s 23 years, Nelson said. “This year, there’s a lot of family teams-husband/wife, father/son and brothers. At least 40 teams are like that,” Nelson said. The majority of teams are from South Dakota, with about 40 teams entered from the Pierre area. About 40 of the teams are from other states.
