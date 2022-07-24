Oahe Dam fishing, ca. late 1960s

100 Years Ago

Four or five yeggmen in a powerful automobile cut the telephone wires leading into Holabird this morning and about 3 o’clock blew the safe of the Holabird State Bank, making their escape with $900 in cash and paper, notes and mortgages estimated at $30,000. While several residents of Holabird, a small town just across the east end of Hughes County line into Hand County and about forty-five miles east of here, witnessed the robbery of the bank they were powerless to interfere in the face of the armed gang. After securing the loot the robbers started east, avoiding Highmore and Miller and struck south toward Gann Valley. They are being pursued by the sheriff of Hand County and a posse of citizens in automobiles and a number of cars of citizens are out from Gann Valley in an effort to intercept the gang. After cutting all the telephone wires leading into the town the robbers gained access to the bank through a window. While several kept watch outside, the others placed the charge of explosive which badly damaged the safe and the building of the bank. The same bank was robbed in a similar manner about a year ago and it is the belief of the people of Holabird that the gang robbing the bank this time is the same one.

