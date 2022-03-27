100 Years Ago
Another tragedy-another shock to the people of Pierre-the sudden death of Samuel S. Ruble, for twenty-one years one of the leading funeral directors of the city, just as he had finished getting the funeral procession of the late Justice Charles S. Whiting at the statehouse this afternoon. Heart failure was without doubt the cause as physicians state that Mr. Ruble complained of trouble with his heart. Mr. Ruble had been working all day making the necessary arrangements for the largest funeral held in the city in years. He had just finished ushering the relatives and friends of the late Judge Whiting to their cars and was about to get into his own car when he dropped to the pavement outside of the state capitol. He was carried into the building and physicians summoned but it was only a few moments after they arrived that they pronounced him dead. Mr. Ruble was a native of Pennsylvania born November 11, 1863. He attended Indiana State Normal School and the Huntington Normal School, Huntington, PA. He started in the undertaking business in 1886 and moved to Pierre in 1900. He was also president of the South Dakota State Embalmers for ten years.
50 Years Ago
The chairman of the Pierre Housing Authority announced Tuesday evening that federal funding for a 30-unit senior citizens housing complex, and 20 individual rental units for low-income families had been approved for Pierre. Rich Burke also informed the city commission that options on all the sites had been taken, but that final approval on the purchase prices had yet to be received. Burke said that the Pierre Housing Authority had received notice 3 months ago that approval for the 50-unit development had been given by the Housing and Urban Development agency (HUD). The Pierre agency had requested 100 units when first organized a number of years ago. He said that the senior citizens housing complex would be a three-story building located at the corner of Central and Pleasant Drive. He said that 20 rental apartments for low-income families would be built on sites selected throughout the city. The architectural firm of Dana Larson Roubal and Associates of Pierre has been selected to prepare blueprints, and construction is scheduled to start this summer. Under this program, the Pierre Housing Authority will have control of renting and supervising maintenance on all the units. Rents paid in will pay maintenance costs, and taxes lost to the city, and the balance is used to reimburse the HUD program over a 40-year period. After that time, title to the units reverts to the city of Pierre.
25 Years Ago
The Elks Club Easter Egg hunt held every year on the lawn of the Governor’s Mansion proves that youngsters really do know about lawn cleanup. The hunt started at 1 p.m. and the lawn was picked clean by about 1:05. Children worked on filling their Easter baskets.
March was “Music in Our Schools Month,” a national celebration announced by The Music Educators National Conference, the worlds’ largest music education organization. The theme for March 1997 was “Music—It’s Worth It!” This theme was chosen to reflect the MENC convictions that the study of music is worth the time, efforts, and financial resources of schools and communities; that musical study in school leads to lifelong pleasure and achievement, and that music is intrinsically valuable. The MENC also recognizes that music education fosters creativity, teaches effective communication, provides basic tools for a critical assessment of the world around us, and instills the abiding values of self-discipline and commitment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.