The clothing store of Homer Partridge in the Opera House block was broken into sometime during last night and a considerable amount of clothing taken. The thief, or thieves, made entrance through the back door, which opens from a washroom into the opera house. The door is secured by a Yale lock and also a bolt, and the thieves made an attempt to pry off the molding in which the lock catches were set. Not succeeding in this they proceeded to remove the lower panel of the door, which has five cross panels, and either crawled through the aperture or reached up through the aperture and reached up, unlocking the door and entering. The door leading from the washroom into the store was also locked with a Yale lock on the store side and here the thieves pried the molding off and got into the store. Mr. Partridge is not prepared to state just how much was lost, but certainly three overcoats, two suits, all silk shirts 14 ½ size except one, which was evidently dropped, and a number of ties and handkerchiefs. Whoever got away with the loot, knew pretty well where just what they wanted was located in the store, as there was little evidence of fumbling. No suspect has been named.
50 Years Ago
The first annual South Dakota Indian Education Conference held at the Pierre Indian School on November 16 to 18 was a scene of history in the making. The conference, sponsored by the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corporation, not only provided many fine informational reports on educational programs available to the Indian people of South Dakota, it also provided an opportunity for the organization of an association of Indian people interested in the education of Indian children and adults in the State of South Dakota. An Interim Steering Committee was elected for the formation of the South Dakota Indian Education Association. The Thursday morning session opened with a welcome from the Governor’s Office. James Pourier followed with a discussion of the need for an Indian Education Association to be statewide, and for conference participants to assist in its development. The purpose of the Association, he stated, will be to coordinate Indian Education Programs in the State of South Dakota, and share information helpful to initiation and development of these programs. Those indicating they would serve on one of the committees for Association development then met.
25 Years Ago
The woman who brought thousands of people to the Capitol each holiday season was thanked for her work. Dottie Howe received the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s distinguished service award for organizing the annual Christmas tree display at the Capitol. The award is given to an organization or individual outside of the chamber who has provided outstanding service to the chamber and the community. Other people or committees were honored during the annual meeting of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Pierre Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday evening at the Ramkota. Dave Bonde received the special recognition award. The award is given to a chamber member who has served the chamber and community diligently but has received little recognition for his work. The government relations committee received the chamber’s committee of the year award. During 1997, the government relations committee conducted the Legislative Welcome, sponsored two legislative coffees, hosted candidates and issues forums, formed a legislative advisory task force and organized the first state employee appreciation picnic.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.