Capitol tree, 1988

Photograph taken on December 17, 1988 of the 31 foot tall, Black Hills spruce (donated by Gary Sparks of Hill City, SD) in the State Capitol rotunda, decorated with “Quilt Blocks.” 

 South Dakota State Archives

100 Years Ago

The clothing store of Homer Partridge in the Opera House block was broken into sometime during last night and a considerable amount of clothing taken. The thief, or thieves, made entrance through the back door, which opens from a washroom into the opera house. The door is secured by a Yale lock and also a bolt, and the thieves made an attempt to pry off the molding in which the lock catches were set. Not succeeding in this they proceeded to remove the lower panel of the door, which has five cross panels, and either crawled through the aperture or reached up through the aperture and reached up, unlocking the door and entering. The door leading from the washroom into the store was also locked with a Yale lock on the store side and here the thieves pried the molding off and got into the store. Mr. Partridge is not prepared to state just how much was lost, but certainly three overcoats, two suits, all silk shirts 14 ½ size except one, which was evidently dropped, and a number of ties and handkerchiefs. Whoever got away with the loot, knew pretty well where just what they wanted was located in the store, as there was little evidence of fumbling. No suspect has been named.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments