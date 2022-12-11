Pierre Post Office, 1915

Behind the scenes view of employees of the Pierre post office dated November 1, 1915.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

There have been few, or no Christmas packages mailed out up to the present time, according to Postmaster Holm, and he predicts that unless an effort is made to get these packages into the post office early there are bound to be delays. Mr. Holm states that mailing is slower this year than in former holiday seasons and urges patrons of the office to assist it in getting out the large amount of mail by mailing as soon as it is at all possible. “Of course,” said the postmaster, “practically every patron does not want Christmas packages to get into the hands of their friends too early, but these friends can be deterred from opening them by the use of seals telling them not to open them until Christmas. This would probably be better than to have them get the gifts late. It must also be remembered that one cannot mail a package and expect it to get through in the same time that letter mail gets through under normal conditions. Such a thing is impossible.” The postmaster stated that the local office is not the only place where there is bound to be congestion of mail during the holiday season. Every clerk is simply swamped, the railway clerks as well as those in the offices.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments