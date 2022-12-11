There have been few, or no Christmas packages mailed out up to the present time, according to Postmaster Holm, and he predicts that unless an effort is made to get these packages into the post office early there are bound to be delays. Mr. Holm states that mailing is slower this year than in former holiday seasons and urges patrons of the office to assist it in getting out the large amount of mail by mailing as soon as it is at all possible. “Of course,” said the postmaster, “practically every patron does not want Christmas packages to get into the hands of their friends too early, but these friends can be deterred from opening them by the use of seals telling them not to open them until Christmas. This would probably be better than to have them get the gifts late. It must also be remembered that one cannot mail a package and expect it to get through in the same time that letter mail gets through under normal conditions. Such a thing is impossible.” The postmaster stated that the local office is not the only place where there is bound to be congestion of mail during the holiday season. Every clerk is simply swamped, the railway clerks as well as those in the offices.
50 Years Ago
Men of the Pierre National Guard readied themselves this weekend for their open house on Saturday, December 16. The unit will be open to the public from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Pierre City Auditorium. The purpose of the open house is multiple. First, businessmen of the Pierre area are invented to see the Guard in action. Displays of equipment and supplies including weapons, radio and medical equipment will be available. Pierre businessmen have traditionally been among the community’s biggest supporters of the Guard. Second, men interested in joining the Guard are invited to be a “Guard for a Day.” Under this national program either prior servicemen or prospective Guardsmen can have a look at where they will work and what they will do in the Guard. Wives of Guardsmen are also invited to get a better understanding of what their husbands do and why their job is important. Anyone interested in visiting the Pierre Guard Unit on the 16th is invited. Plan to attend.
25 Years Ago
Ice is going to make this winter a whole lot easier for members of the Capitol Hockey Team. The group has been fundraising for several years in order to raise enough money to buy an $85,000 refrigeration system to install in the Schomer Building at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. The Hockey Association received donations from Pierre, Fort Pierre, Stanley and Hughes counties to fund the lights, with Pierre pitching in $45,000 over three years. Hockey parents also made individual pledges amounting to $25,000 with other businesses making contributions as well. A loan made the total purchase of the refrigeration system possible. “This means we’re going to have permanent ice, for one thing,” association president Ken Melius said. “If you don’t have dependable ice, you don’t have much of a program.” In years past, the various teams that make up the Capitals league practice at Griffin Park and a softball field. If the sun came out at the old rinks, the skates came off. Plus, if the team wanted to play it had to travel. This year there are 10 away games, but 10 games will be played at home and next year the team will officially be part of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association. Now they mainly play exhibition games and buy into tournaments, Melius said. They also play in round robin events that are made up of four competing teams. Several years ago, members of the association built their own wooden boards to use that are now installed in the Schomer building and will soon be topped with Plexiglass.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.