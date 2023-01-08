The mild weather of the past week is playing havoc with the putting up of ice in this part of the state. The ice on the Missouri is covered at places with water, and the smaller streams are breaking open and running into the Missouri. The Bad River staged a breakup today and has been running a good-sized stream of water into the Missouri and piling up the ice from the smaller streams at its mouth. If the other streams running into the Missouri stage a like showing, the ice on the big river itself is likely to break up and move out. The snow is going rapidly from the prairie, and in this particular locality is practically all gone, but farther north and west the fall was heavier, and there are only a few bare spots.
Crossing on the ice of the Missouri has had to be abandoned. The water rose several inches causing the ice to break loose from the banks and therefore putting the approaches out of commission, and the continued mild weather has thinned the ice until it is not safe for travel.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre City Commission Tuesday evening gave approval to the preliminary floor plans for the new National Guard Armory to be built at the Hughes County Fairgrounds. Roger Krhounek of the architectural firm of Dana Larson Roubal and Associates of Pierre, who are designing the building, said today that the plans have already been approved by the South Dakota National Guard, Hughes County, and now needs only to be approved by the U.S. National Guard. The new 100 by 200-foot building is to cost $489,000 and is financed by Hughes County, the City of Pierre, and the National Guard. There is a 66 by 100-foot assembly room, 3 classrooms, Guard library, kitchen, rest rooms, utilities rooms, locker rooms, and a rifle range on the east side. The building is a two-level affair, the higher ceiling in the assembly room being 18 feet high, with the rest of the ceiling 8 feet, 8 inches high. The building will be constructed of concrete blocks with brick facing. There is an enclosed military vehicle parking area, and additional parking space for 100 cars. Once the plans have been approved by the U.S. National Guard, the project plans can be prepared for awarding to contract sometime after July 1, 1973, as soon as the funds are allocated for this project.
25 Years Ago
The Pierre Fire Department’s Rescue Squad was called upon Thursday morning to free an American State Bank employee’s arm from a pneumatic tube machine in the bank’s drive-through. According to Kent Melcher, captain of the squad, an employee got their arm stuck in the machine after trying to free a stuck tube. Rescue workers freed the employee's arm by disassembling the machine. Melcher said the employee was not injured in the incident.
The South Dakota Legislature is on-line for the 1998 session. Again this session, people can follow the Legislature without needing to make a trip to the Capitol. The latest legislative happenings will be on the South Dakota Legislative Council’s home page on the Internet. “On our Internet page, everything is available that is necessary to follow the Legislature during the session,” said Terry Anderson, director of the Legislative Research Council. This is the second year that people have been able to follow the Legislature through the Internet. One change is the addition of general information about the Legislature. Another change is the ability to send e-mail messages through the home page to a legislator. Anderson said citizens can either send an e-mail message to the House or the Senate, which will then forward the message to the legislator.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
