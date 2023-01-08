Ice breaking up

Ice breaking up on the Missouri River just north of the Chicago and Northwestern railroad bridge, on the Pierre side, March 10, 1907.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The mild weather of the past week is playing havoc with the putting up of ice in this part of the state. The ice on the Missouri is covered at places with water, and the smaller streams are breaking open and running into the Missouri. The Bad River staged a breakup today and has been running a good-sized stream of water into the Missouri and piling up the ice from the smaller streams at its mouth. If the other streams running into the Missouri stage a like showing, the ice on the big river itself is likely to break up and move out. The snow is going rapidly from the prairie, and in this particular locality is practically all gone, but farther north and west the fall was heavier, and there are only a few bare spots.

