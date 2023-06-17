High School pupils ca. 1900s

“High School pupils, Fort Pierre, SD” ca. 1900s. A large American flag is displayed in the background. 

 South Dakota Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Thursday is Flag Day, and all citizens of the city are urged to display the national emblem on that day, at their residences and at their places of business. It is especially important that a display should be made on Flag Day this year, not only in observance of the Flag’s own day, but also because the South Dakota National Guard will arrive in the city on that date for fifteen days in camp at Camp Pierre. These are South Dakota’s own troops as well as being soldiers of the nation and a special showing should be made in their honor. Some of the simple rules for the displaying of the flag should be observed and are given below. The union of the flag is the honor point. When the national flag and another flag is carried as in a procession with another flag or flags the palace of the national flag is on the right, the flag’s own right. When the national flag and another flag are displayed together as against a wall from crossed staffs, the national flag should be on the right and the observer’s left and its staff should be in front of the other flag. When a number of flags are displayed from staffs, the national flag should be in the center or at the highest point of the group.

