Thursday is Flag Day, and all citizens of the city are urged to display the national emblem on that day, at their residences and at their places of business. It is especially important that a display should be made on Flag Day this year, not only in observance of the Flag’s own day, but also because the South Dakota National Guard will arrive in the city on that date for fifteen days in camp at Camp Pierre. These are South Dakota’s own troops as well as being soldiers of the nation and a special showing should be made in their honor. Some of the simple rules for the displaying of the flag should be observed and are given below. The union of the flag is the honor point. When the national flag and another flag is carried as in a procession with another flag or flags the palace of the national flag is on the right, the flag’s own right. When the national flag and another flag are displayed together as against a wall from crossed staffs, the national flag should be on the right and the observer’s left and its staff should be in front of the other flag. When a number of flags are displayed from staffs, the national flag should be in the center or at the highest point of the group.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre School Board Monday was informed that the front wall of the Lincoln School was unsafe, would not meet any building code requirements, and areas next to it should be abandoned until fixed. Robert J. Rodhe, director of Civil Engineering for Dana, Larson, Roubal and Associates of Pierre reported on conditions of Lincoln School and said that it appeared the entire school was in motion. “The entire building is constructed right on shale, which swells when it gets wet, and contracts when it dries out,” he said. Rodhe said that the 90-foot front wall of the building presented the problem which must be corrected first. “The wall has moved from 2 to 5 inches out at the top, and in one place, has bulged about 2 inches inward,” he said. He added that only one of every four roof hoists are fastened to this front wall and that the others have only a half inch of bearing surface. The School Board ordered the front of the building closed and blocked off. The inside of the school, along the hallway, is in no danger, and access will be made from the two side entrances. The Board also authorized a study prepared by the architectural firm on costs and methods of repair.
25 Years Ago
Although law enforcement officials in this area seldom have to fire their weapons, they still need to know how to use them. To that end, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has contributed $65,000 to the Pierre Police Department Pistol Range. The money will be used to construct a classroom complete with possibly a watchtower, an additional 20-person capacity range, lighting and gravel for the range’s current driveway and parking lot. In order to keep up firearms certification, each law enforcement division in the state must pass firearms testing periodically through the year. The FBI donated the money to the Pierre Police Department so it would be guaranteed access to the range for the next 10 years, special agent Adrian Mohr said. The FBI uses various ranges throughout the state for indoor and outdoor firearms testing, but it is more convenient to have one consistent range agents can use, he said. The FBI currently uses the range twice each summer. All 20 of South Dakota’s special agents received recertification for firearms usage at that time.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
