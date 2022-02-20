100 Years Ago
This country has a record of many peculiar happenings, but undoubtedly the most peculiar phenomena that ever visited this immediate section was in evidence Tuesday night from eleven o’clock until sometime after one o’clock. During that time there was a regular thunder and lightning storm. The first evidence was a plentiful display of sheet lightning, after which thunder was added and this continued in volume until it equaled a regular summer shower effect. During this time however, snow commenced to fall, and it came down in great volume for a period of an hour or more. The peculiar thing about the whole thing was the fact that during the thunder and lightning there was scarcely any breeze and the snow falling was similar to that of sifted snow dripping straight down. We do not know of any astronomical reason for this occurrence and perhaps as reasonable an explanation as any is the fact that the oil belt west of here has been so nearly punctured by the new wells being drilled in Haakon and Stanley counties and over at Blunt in Hughes County. It may be that this had something to do with the case, because certainly no one locally can furnish a better reason. At any rate, there was thunder and lighting and snow, with plenty of all three at the same time. The writer knows because he was not asleep or retired at this particular time.
50 Years Ago
For ones who are fanciers of “hand made things,” you will be glad to know that there is a most complete shop of this sort on the hill in Pierre, called The Village Stitchery. It is owned and managed by Mrs. Kenneth Schaefer of Pierre, who made the remark that the shops on the hill reminded her somewhat of a small village and thought this was how she had arrived at the name of her establishment. Mrs. Schaefer opened in October of 1971, and to date has consignors from over 240 people throughout the state; she accepts nothing from out of state. One of the most important things about the Stitchery is that it gives people who are “shut-ins” because of age, a disability, or small children at home a place to sell their wares. Mrs. Schaefer takes nearly all high-quality hand work on consignment; you put a price on it and she will sell it, or at least it is available for sale, and is on display. Mrs. Schaefer relates that her youngest consignor is 12 years, and her oldest 84. Make a visit to The Village Stitchery, on-the-hill in Pierre, just below the Studio Theater.
25 Years Ago
The Bad River lived up to its name Thursday evening in Fort Pierre. Contrary to Mark Hollenbeck’s prediction, the river was forced up over its banks Thursday due to an ice jam coming into Fort Pierre. The incident left residents in the O’Daniel Trailer Court with some extra water and without electricity for a couple of hours. Hollenbeck, Fort Pierre Public Works Director, said approximately 2 feet of water from the Bad River backed up into the trailer court, which is located on the banks of the river along U.S. Highway 83. He said the owner of the court evacuated residents from their homes at 9:30 p.m. as a safety precaution. At 2 a.m. this morning, a large chunk of ice came up over the banks and hit a power pole in the area. The trailer court then lost power for a couple of hours. Hollenbeck said ice jamming on the river is a natural phenomenon and there is not much people can do when the ice jams. He said some people have attempted dynamiting the ice in the past.
