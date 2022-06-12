100 Years Ago
The Methodist Sunday School picnic yesterday afternoon was fairly well attended, and greatly enjoyed by those present. Early in the day the prospects for favorable weather were not the best, but before the picnic hour arrived the skies were bright and the temperature ideal. From the time the people began to arrive there was something going all the time. There were horseshoes, croquet sets, swings and base ball, as well as other games, and all were well patronized. One of the chief features of interest was the base ball game between the married men on one side and the single men on the other. The game ran three innings and the benedicts suffered defeat but claimed that they would have done better if the game had run longer, as they were just getting the kinks out of their muscles when the game was called off. They will certainly “come back” before another annual picnic. A fine dinner was served cafeteria style. By the way, the park is so much improved over past years as a place of recreation that there is no comparison. In place of a jungle of underbrush and weeds we have well grassed attractive woodland, making it an ideal resort for families and organizations as a camping and recreation center.
50 Years Ago
Millers Willie Yost continued his domination in the modified division at the Oahe Speedway Sunday night. Yost in his J and J Auto Special Number 3 had the power when he needed it to beat Roger Kelly, Mick Bleise, and Dan Cass in the modified main event which saw Kelly, Bleise and Yost all hold the lead for a few laps. Yost also won the trophy dash with the heat victory going to Bleise in the 8-Ball. Yost has yet to lose a modified main event at Oahe. Super Stock driver Sheldon Reding in a 72 Chevelle returned to Oahe Speedway with wins in the Trophy dash and the main event. The Harrold driver was followed by Wayne Manning of Miller and Cliff Lantz of Pukwana. Ron Klinger of Pierre in his GTO led the first few laps of the main race until he spun out in the dry slick number two turn. Pierre’s Darrel Hawley then took the lead only to do the same in the number three turn and give the lead to Reding. Britt Williams of Pierre in his 57 Chevy won the first heat…he was forced out after the heat with engine problems…Williams is reportedly building a 66 Chevy which will be ready for competition soon. Ron Klinger won the second Super Stock heat. The Dakota Racer announced Sunday night their annual Demolition Derby will be held the first part of August with the exact date to be announced later.
25 Years Ago
More than a building will be lost when the old section of the Pierre Junior High School is torn down this summer. “It’s like losing a little part of your history,” said Helen Wegner, a 1960 graduate of Riggs High School in Pierre. Demolition is scheduled to start in a few weeks on the old section of the junior high school. By the time school starts in the fall, the area will have been leveled, the retaining wall removed, and a modular classroom will sit in the area where the old school was. When Wegner was going to school, the section of the junior high school that will be demolished was the senior high school. The first day of school in the new high school for sophomores, juniors and seniors was January 9, 1928. The two-story building had a gymnasium in the center, surrounded by classrooms. It served as a high school until Riggs High School was built about 30 years later. The old high school then became part of the junior high school. The old junior high school, which has since been demolished, was a separate building from the senior high located at the site of the current junior high school. The superintendent’s home was located between the two buildings. In June 1996, cracks were discovered in the roof trusses-the main supports in the roof-at the old gym. A month later, the Pierre School Board voted to close the old portion of the school from the rest of the junior high school and to demolish the old school this summer.
