100 Years Ago
Reports from the various proposal meetings held in the state last Tuesday indicate that many of the old-time members of the two legislative bodies are not likely to be seen at the session next year. In many cases the old timers who have taken a prominent part in the legislative work were left off the lists and new men selected where contests were made. In others the old members dropped out of their own motion, and the indications at present are that there will be a larger percentage of new members in both houses than has been the case for many years.
Ed Barr, a Jackson County rancher, saw what he thought was a coyote near his corral a few mornings ago, and started toward the animal expecting it to make a hurried getaway. But found that the animal was a gray wolf, and instead of running, showed fight, in fact apparently wanted to start the fight. Barr managed to catch the animal in such a way that it could not bite him but was having a hard fight to keep clear of the fangs of the brute until his son came to his rescue and by catching the hind legs of the brute helped to hold him until it could be killed. There is a good bounty on all these animals and while the contest was exciting it was also profitable.
50 Years Ago
The U.S. Polo Association, with home offices in Oak Park, Illinois, has asked and is sponsoring five men from the United States, to travel to Kenya, Africa, an independent country on the eastern coast of Africa, to comprise the American Polo Team, for the month of January, which will include four weekends of polo against various polo clubs in Kenya. In December 1963, Kenya became the 35th African state to win its freedom. The men are all being accompanied by their wives, and from Pierre will be Mr. and Mrs. A. B. “Bud” Tyler, Jr. The Pierre Polo Club, which is the oldest polo club in the U.S., being a member of the U.S. Polo Association since 1926, was founded by Bud’s father, Asa B. Tyler, Sr., now deceased. The Pierre club has been continually in play since then by Asa Sr., his two sons, Bud and Toby; and then later joined by Bud’s sons, Lyle and Ronnie. This team, throughout the years, has included players from other Pierre families. Last summer in August, the Pierre Polo Club hosted three men from Kenya.
25 Years Ago
Brian Urban (12) delivers the news on his rounds as a newspaper carrier. He recently delivered help to a young girl. Brian was delivering the Capital Journal the afternoon of December 26 when he was waved down by two girls. One of the girls had put her tongue on a metal pole near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Sebree Place. The high that day was 4 degrees above zero, and the girl’s tongue had stuck to the post. The girl might have been stuck to the metal post for about 10 minutes before 12-year-old Brian came by. Brian went to the nearby house of Helen and Harry Harryman and asked for a glass of warm water. When Brian returned to the girl, accompanied by Helen Harryman and the glass of warm water, they found that other passers-by had come to the girl’s aid. The warm water was poured over the girl’s tongue and her tongue and the metal post parted company. The girl was comforted by the bystanders and escorted to her house. Terry Hipple, the publisher of the Capital Journal said, “In a time when many people don’t want to be involved, it’s impressive when a young person takes time to go out of his way and be helpful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.