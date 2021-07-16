100 Years AgoThe famous painting of Mac Somebody or Other, noted Scotch caddy, which was recently hung in the “gallery of fame” at the state house by the devotees of golf, has disappeared from its place on the wall of the corridor of the basement floor. Golfists of the capital are in a furor of excitement and by night the state house offices will be turned upside down unless the picture is found. Who could perpetrate such a dastardly trick is not known, though there have been many guesses hazarded as to the guilty party or parties.The greater number of worshipers of the Mac picture who are accustomed to repair to the corridor and there offer up their devotions to the painting and gain inspiration from it, believe that State Sheriff John Shanks is responsible for its disappearance. When Sheriff Shank’s name was first mentioned the greater number of the golf bugs were of the opinion that the sheriff could not have taken it as he has very little sympathy for the game. It is indeed unfortunate that Mac should come up missing just at a time when players for the challenge match with Campbell’s bunch from Huron are to be selected. There may be no state house left, but there will surely be a picture.
50 Years AgoScenes from the new motion picture currently being filmed in South Dakota, “Journey Through Rosebud,” will be filmed in Pierre this Friday night, according to Tony Dean. Dean said he has completed arrangements with the producer of the motion picture, Larry Kostroff, to film a demolition derby sequence at the new Hughes County Fairgrounds Speedway beginning at 6:30 p.m. this Friday evening. Six demolition derby cars will be needed for the filming and Dean emphasized they will still be eligible to run the same cars in Oahe Days Demolition Derby on Wednesday, August 4 at Oahe Speedway. He commended Ollie Redden, Dakota Racers President, for his cooperation in helping to provide cars for the motion picture filming. He urged Demo Derby car owners who wished to take part in the motion picture filming to contact him at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce. Only six cars are needed, and they will be paid for their part in the new movie. He added the filming done in Pierre Friday evening will be the final footage for the new motion picture with the Rosebud Productions Crew scheduled to leave South Dakota this weekend.
25 YearsA local man had a small part to play in the creation of a painting depicting the approach of Sioux chiefs to Fort Sully, where an unsuccessful peace commission met about 130 years ago. Harold Schuler, a Pierre resident, was contacted by the artist, Tom Phillips, while he was researching his painting titled “The Chiefs Approach.” Phillips used Schuler’s book, “Fort Sully, Guns at Sunset,” a history book describing life at the fort. Fort Sully was built a few miles east of Pierre and Fort Pierre in 1863, and then relocated 23 miles north three years later. Schuler said he thinks it’s an accurate portrayal of the Sioux chiefs approaching the gates of Fort Sully, where a row of infantrymen and officials await their arrival. The Sherman Commission named for Lt. General William Tecumseh Sherman, was unsuccessful in its mission to get the Indians to sign a treaty. In 1867, President Andrew Johnson sent out the Sherman Commission, a seven-man commission meant to meet with the western Sioux. Schuler said though the council at Fort Sully bore no fruit, a later attempt by a similar commission at Fort Laramie was successful. In Phillips’ painting, chiefs and headmen from one Lakota band are cresting the hill, where some of the party are met by the treaty commission. The principal chief makes the sign that he is coming as a friend, and his grandson carries the peace pipe.
