"Dedication of the Civil War Monument in memory of the Union Veterans of the Civil War (1861-1865).” Dedicated at Pierre on June 1, 1920. 

110 Years Ago

Memorial Day was one of the brightest on the calendar of time. There was a fall of rain during the previous night and the morning brought gentle precipitation that wet down the dust, and the wind died away to a gentle breeze that held dominion throughout the entire day. Nature and mankind were in perfect harmony and the exercises of the occasion fitted into the setting of the fully developed springtime and it seemed there was nothing lacking to render complete the combination. Automobiles and carriages conveyed members of the Grand Army and the Relief Corps, and others not of the 50 year ago period, to the cemeteries, where the ceremony of decorating the graves was performed. There are 39 recorded soldiers buried at Riverside, and 6 at the Catholic cemetery, all entitled to all the honors bestowed upon patriots in the large-hearted latitude of the day. Many having civilian dear ones buried saw that their last resting places were not neglected, covering with flags and flowers the ashes of their departed. Flags floated from all public buildings, national colors could have been seen about all business houses, while the residence portion of the city was gayly decorated. As the years go by people are giving more and more attention to the soldiers of the Civil War, the 30th of May having become larger in public estimation than the nation’s Fourth of July. The ceremonial observance of the day began on Capitol Avenue, where the surviving soldiers and their wives, members of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Relief Corps, rendezvoused for the parade that preceded the formal exercises in the auditorium. The marching column there and paraded Pierre Street to Dakota Avenue, thence to the auditorium. The Pierre Band led the procession, followed by Company A, Boy Scouts, children, the Relief Corps and members of the post of the Grand Army. The auditorium was filled with participants and spectators and over the assemblage was a waving mass of small and large flags.

