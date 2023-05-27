Memorial Day was one of the brightest on the calendar of time. There was a fall of rain during the previous night and the morning brought gentle precipitation that wet down the dust, and the wind died away to a gentle breeze that held dominion throughout the entire day. Nature and mankind were in perfect harmony and the exercises of the occasion fitted into the setting of the fully developed springtime and it seemed there was nothing lacking to render complete the combination. Automobiles and carriages conveyed members of the Grand Army and the Relief Corps, and others not of the 50 year ago period, to the cemeteries, where the ceremony of decorating the graves was performed. There are 39 recorded soldiers buried at Riverside, and 6 at the Catholic cemetery, all entitled to all the honors bestowed upon patriots in the large-hearted latitude of the day. Many having civilian dear ones buried saw that their last resting places were not neglected, covering with flags and flowers the ashes of their departed. Flags floated from all public buildings, national colors could have been seen about all business houses, while the residence portion of the city was gayly decorated. As the years go by people are giving more and more attention to the soldiers of the Civil War, the 30th of May having become larger in public estimation than the nation’s Fourth of July. The ceremonial observance of the day began on Capitol Avenue, where the surviving soldiers and their wives, members of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Relief Corps, rendezvoused for the parade that preceded the formal exercises in the auditorium. The marching column there and paraded Pierre Street to Dakota Avenue, thence to the auditorium. The Pierre Band led the procession, followed by Company A, Boy Scouts, children, the Relief Corps and members of the post of the Grand Army. The auditorium was filled with participants and spectators and over the assemblage was a waving mass of small and large flags.
Although being far from the largest circus on earth, Cole Bros. circus which exhibited in the city last Friday gave a very creditable performance and pleased the large crowd that was present to witness the many acts. The weather was very favorable during the forenoon, and many drove in from the surrounding country as well as quite a number arrived from nearby towns on the early morning trains. This circus although not possessing a very large menagerie of wild animals what they did have were well trained. The aerial performers, tumblers and clowns were the main feature of the show, and they ranked well with any of the performers in the larger shows.
James McKay, a traveling man, had a narrow escape from death near Gettysburg a few days ago. He was driving his auto from Highmore to Gettysburg and when a short distance from the latter place late in the evening ran into a strand of barb wire which some farmer had stretched across the road at a point where it crossed his land.
Eastern papers received at Pierre tell of the organization of a company to manufacture automobiles at Wheeling, West Virginia, the machines to be constructed to be operated with liquid gas, a new power for motor vehicles, the promoters of the organization having Robert S. Vessey, former governor of this state, as one on the list.
The Secretary of State received the first application for automobile license under the new law Thursday morning, Beadle County getting four, Spink County three, and Lawrence County one. The tag number 1, however, will be issued to S. W. Crawford of Letcher, Sanborn County. Mr. Crawford introduced the new motor vehicle bill in the legislature last session.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
