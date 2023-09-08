balloon man
Buy Now

A photograph captioned, “Claud Hamilton ready? for the parade at Pierre.” The photo dates to the 1960s. 

 Courtesy of South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

The Stanley County Fair opened today at Fort Pierre for four days of entertainment and excellent exhibits. The fair started out today with a fair-sized crowd for the opening day, with the prospects of tonight being a big night. Thursday is Pierre Day at the fair, and the Pierre business establishments close on that day to allow for everyone taking in the events scheduled. The fair organization has contracted with several excellent acts and attractions for the entertainment of the visitors, and the exhibits this year are larger than they have been shown at any previous fair in the county. Agricultural exhibits could not be better than they are. The evening attractions are worthy of one’s attention, with good night programs being arranged for the entertainment of the people of this section of the country. Although this was the opening day, there were many people from all sections of Stanley County. By night, all exhibits will be in place.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments