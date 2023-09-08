The Stanley County Fair opened today at Fort Pierre for four days of entertainment and excellent exhibits. The fair started out today with a fair-sized crowd for the opening day, with the prospects of tonight being a big night. Thursday is Pierre Day at the fair, and the Pierre business establishments close on that day to allow for everyone taking in the events scheduled. The fair organization has contracted with several excellent acts and attractions for the entertainment of the visitors, and the exhibits this year are larger than they have been shown at any previous fair in the county. Agricultural exhibits could not be better than they are. The evening attractions are worthy of one’s attention, with good night programs being arranged for the entertainment of the people of this section of the country. Although this was the opening day, there were many people from all sections of Stanley County. By night, all exhibits will be in place.
The Labor Day gun club tournament was a tournament for the medium shots and created a large amount of interest among the shooters of the town, many of whom had never shot over the traps before. There were a number of events in which the money was divided for the benefit of the poorer shots, money being divided down to the sixth gun. It was often that the high gun in an event drew down considerably less than the sixth gun. W.D. Johnston was high gun in the tournament, overall, with Bert Spain second high gun. The shooting started about 10 o’clock in the forenoon and continued in the afternoon, closing about 3 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Stan Durston, Pierre, and balloon flight instructor Phil Gray of Indianola, Iowa, startled Pierre and Fort Pierre residents this morning as their balloon lifted off from the alfalfa field between the old and new intercity bridges, floated easterly over Pierre and subsequently came down near Canning. The flight started about 7:50 a.m. today. Gray and Durston were flying in a balloon 68 feet high and with a 50-foot diameter belonging to the International Balloon Service. Durston is taking 8 hours of hot air balloon flying instructions. The one and three-quarters of an hour flight was accomplished by using a butane heater, with which the balloonists can cause the balloon to rise or fall. They have no control over which direction they travel, and landed when their fuel supply ran low. Durston said that they might try another flight yet today if the winds drop below 8 miles per hour.
25 Years Ago
Raising four babies requires a lot of diapers, formula, baby wipes, clothes and equipment. The Kendall and Sue Light quadruplets will go through an estimated 12,000 diapers and 8,760 bottles of formula during their first year. I Saw the Lights Committee, a group of local citizens, is planning a community baby shower on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to raise money for the Light family. The group is asking both businesses and individuals for support. The shower will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room. While the babies will not be present, recent pictures will be displayed, according to Jackie Driscoll, a member of the committee. Driscoll also said St. Mary’s Healthcare Center is organizing a diaper drive. On Friday, the last of the four Light babies, Tucker, headed for home, the last to be released from Sioux Valley Hospital. Kylie, Tiffany and Kasey were already at home in Pierre. The babies join older siblings Anita and Cody. The Lights are one of at least three sets of quadruplets born in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. The last set was born in December 1995 to a Sioux Falls couple.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
