A deal has been completed by which J. C. Cooper of Sioux City, Iowa has purchased the Locke Hotel building and business and will take charge March 1 when George Washburn, who has been owner and proprietor of the hotel for a number of years, will go into other business in this city. The Locke Hotel is one of the historical buildings of the state and it is said by old political leaders that more legislation was passed, and more political history made within its walls than any other single building in the state. It was the gathering place of the politicians in the early days of statehood and for several years afterward and is today one of the leading hotels of the city. Mr. Washburn has not announced what business he will enter on leaving the Locke on March 1.
Owing to various hindrances, Carnegie Library was unable to observe Children’s Book Week this week, the date for the national observance. The first week in December will be observed at the Pierre library during which time some special features of interest will be shown at the library.
50 Years Ago
The Hughes and Stanley County 4-H Trust Fund Livestock and Merchandise Auction held Tuesday evening at the Volmer Livestock Auction Company in Fort Pierre, raised a total of $7,165 towards a state goal of $500,000. The Trust Fund is being set up as investment capital to provide interest funds which will be used to defray annual costs of the many 4-H activities in the state. Twenty-one calves, six sheep, and four pigs were donated for sale by area livestock men. There were numerous other items offered for auction, which took on a carnival atmosphere. Buyers found themselves bidding on a blue-tick heeler dog, coffee pots, wrist watches, fishing equipment antiques, an office chair, gift certificates, two original paintings, a live turkey, two fryers, livestock neck markers, canned food and even a pair of peacocks. One gaily colored rancher’s cap was spotted by admirers, thrown into the auction ring, and sold for $21. The purchaser, who paid the price, returned the cap to its original owner, saying, “We wouldn’t want him to catch a cold on his way home…” Many items and some livestock were bought by bidders, and then returned to be sold again. One lamb, and an angel food cake were each sold 3 times.
25 Years Ago
Shopping in Pierre will pay off for some people this holiday season. Shoppers will have an opportunity to win Pierre Pride Dollars as a result of shopping in stores that are participating in a Christmas punch card promotion. The punch card promotion begins November 17 and is sponsored by the business promotions committee of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce. “The rules for the punch card promotion are easy,” said Katie Hartford of the business promotions committee. All shoppers have to do is go to any of the 22 participating stores and pick up a punch card. When a shopper makes a purchase at a participating store, the card will be punched for the amount of purchase. When the card has been punched for the full $50, it goes into a drop box and is eligible for drawing every Friday from November 28 through December 19. There is no limit to how many cards shoppers can have punched, and cards can be punched at any participating store. The cards stay in the drop box until drawn or until the promotion ends. Ten $50 winners will be drawn at each of the first three drawings, and six $100 winners will be drawn on December 19. All winners will be notified.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
