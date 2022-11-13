Locke Hotel, 1908

Photograph showing the interior of the Locke Hotel in Pierre during the Legislative Session of 1908. 

 South Dakota State Archives

100 Years Ago

A deal has been completed by which J. C. Cooper of Sioux City, Iowa has purchased the Locke Hotel building and business and will take charge March 1 when George Washburn, who has been owner and proprietor of the hotel for a number of years, will go into other business in this city. The Locke Hotel is one of the historical buildings of the state and it is said by old political leaders that more legislation was passed, and more political history made within its walls than any other single building in the state. It was the gathering place of the politicians in the early days of statehood and for several years afterward and is today one of the leading hotels of the city. Mr. Washburn has not announced what business he will enter on leaving the Locke on March 1.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments