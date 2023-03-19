here was a full house at the first production of Melodyland presented last night under the auspices and for the benefit of the Pierre Business and Professional Woman’s Club and under the direction of Joseph T. Cloutier of New York. The audience came away pleased last night and it is expected there will be a filled house again tonight. Melodyland is probably the most complicated and extensive production put on by home talent in Pierre in recent years and all who took part in the production are to be congratulated on work done by them, especially considering the fact that the director was not here in person until Sunday. The production tonight is expected to be even better than the one last night. There were many features in the production. Harold Brown did splendidly in his songs between acts. Sybill Lumley in her solo dance was easily one of the features. One of the beautiful scenic effects was when Eda Larson as the fairy queen came down on a crescent moon and awoke the fairies in the opening act. As usual, Will Robinson and Ernest Lower were up to their usual form in the parts taken by them, and “Paddy” Holm was a comedy leader. The little tots in the show did remarkably well. Those who did not see Melodyland last night should not miss it tonight as it is without doubt on the largest scale of anything undertaken in years, at least 165 taking part.
50 Years
The second annual Pierre Musical Festival Concert will be held on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. in the Riggs School auditorium. Bands participating in the Festival are the Faulkton High School band directed by Mr. Pat LaMee, the Gettysburg High School band under the direction of Mr. Stan Hansen, and the Riggs High School band from Pierre directed by Mr. Gerald Cutshaw. Guest conductor for the Festival is Dr. Darwin Walker, director of bands at Northern State College, Aberdeen. Dr. Walker, who holds degrees from Northern and the University of Northern Colorado, has taught music in the Bristol and Mobridge public schools before accepting the Northern position in 1965. The bands will rehearse all day on Tuesday in preparation for the evening concert. The Faulkton High School band will perform “Dance and Intermesso” by Carter; the Gettysburg High School band will follow with “Overture in Bb” by Giovannini; and the Riggs High School band will present “Kimberly Overture” by Spears. Following these three will be the 214-member Festival band which will perform six songs.
25 Years Ago
Pierre City Commissioner Geoff Simon rolled out the first ball at the 57th state men’s bowling championships at Lariat Lanes. Friday was the first day of the tournament that will continue each weekend through May 17. This is the first time Pierre has hosted the tournament since 1981 and more than 400 bowlers are expected to compete in singles and team competition.
Stop by a newspaper vending machine on Friday morning and you’ll be able to get a copy of Friday’s Capital Journal. No, the newspaper hasn’t started morning publication. But on Friday, March 27, work in the newspaper’s pressroom will mean an earlier than ever printing schedule. On Friday a crew will be at the newspaper from Pro Maintenance Inc., Hutchinson, Minnesota, working on putting an epoxy coating on the pressroom floor. “Unfortunately,” said Capital Journal Publisher Terry Hipple, “the coating takes three days to complete, and they told us that all of the three-day weekends were scheduled for the ‘really big jobs.’”
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
