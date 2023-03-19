Highmore Juvenile Band

The “Highmore Juvenile Band” marches down Pierre Street during the 43rd Fireman’s Tournament in Pierre, 1927.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

here was a full house at the first production of Melodyland presented last night under the auspices and for the benefit of the Pierre Business and Professional Woman’s Club and under the direction of Joseph T. Cloutier of New York. The audience came away pleased last night and it is expected there will be a filled house again tonight. Melodyland is probably the most complicated and extensive production put on by home talent in Pierre in recent years and all who took part in the production are to be congratulated on work done by them, especially considering the fact that the director was not here in person until Sunday. The production tonight is expected to be even better than the one last night. There were many features in the production. Harold Brown did splendidly in his songs between acts. Sybill Lumley in her solo dance was easily one of the features. One of the beautiful scenic effects was when Eda Larson as the fairy queen came down on a crescent moon and awoke the fairies in the opening act. As usual, Will Robinson and Ernest Lower were up to their usual form in the parts taken by them, and “Paddy” Holm was a comedy leader. The little tots in the show did remarkably well. Those who did not see Melodyland last night should not miss it tonight as it is without doubt on the largest scale of anything undertaken in years, at least 165 taking part.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments