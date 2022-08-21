Dirr letter

Letter written by Lawrence Dirr to his mother on May 11, 1922 on St. Charles Hotel stationary.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

James Boyd, a pioneer bachelor, 75 years old, was found dead near his home south of Miller, where he had gone after a load of water. He had been overcome by the heat and fell from the wagon it is thought. His dog was watching over the dead body. When the undertaker was attending to the dead man the dog would not be put away but tried to wake up his master by licking his hands and rooting his arms with his nose. The dog had been heard barking in the night, no doubt driving away intruding stock or animals or to give the alarm of his master’s plight. It was a Shepherd dog. The dead man had been a sailor in his youth and claimed to have visited every port in the world. Later he had been a chopper in the woods of Minnesota, and finally settled here in 1883. He was a native of Nova Scotia.

