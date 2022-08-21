James Boyd, a pioneer bachelor, 75 years old, was found dead near his home south of Miller, where he had gone after a load of water. He had been overcome by the heat and fell from the wagon it is thought. His dog was watching over the dead body. When the undertaker was attending to the dead man the dog would not be put away but tried to wake up his master by licking his hands and rooting his arms with his nose. The dog had been heard barking in the night, no doubt driving away intruding stock or animals or to give the alarm of his master’s plight. It was a Shepherd dog. The dead man had been a sailor in his youth and claimed to have visited every port in the world. Later he had been a chopper in the woods of Minnesota, and finally settled here in 1883. He was a native of Nova Scotia.
50 Years Ago
An elderly man was rescued from possible smoke inhalation death this morning by a neighbor housewife who braved a dense cloud of smoke to lead him to safety. The Pierre fire department was able to confine the damages to smoke damage, bus Mrs. Alvin Schnathorst, who lives across the street, averted a real tragedy. Firemen were summoned to the home of Mac Walter, a semi-invalid, who lives at 1404 East Dakota Avenue when a radio in his living room apparently shorted out. The room became full of dense smoke, which poured out of the windows. Mrs. Schnathorst said this morning that she happened to look out her front window, saw the smoke, and rushed to see if anyone needed help. “I stuck my head out the back door, and heard Mr. Walters calling for his wife Cora, who had stepped out for a moment.” She said she was somewhat scared by the smoke, but didn’t panic, and entered the house, found Walters in his chair, and helped him out the front door to safety. She said that it was anything a neighbor would do, but firemen said that her quick thinking probably saved his life.
25 Years Ago
The Capitol had been built, east Pierre had disappeared, and the city had about doubled its population. Those were some of the changes in Pierre that Lawrence Dirr described to his mother in a letter written May 11, 1922. The letter was sent to the South Dakota State Historical Society in February 1996 by a man in Florida who thought it should be preserved, according to state archivist Richard Popp. The man is a stamp collector and bought this letter and others for its stamps. The letter, now in the state archives, provides information about Pierre in its early days and how it at times failed to meet the expectations of early developers. Popp read the letter and illustrated it with photographs from that period from the state archives during a program at the Cultural Heritage Center on Saturday. Dirr grew up in Pierre in the 1890s, moved away and returned to Pierre on business in 1922. He stayed at the St. Charles Hotel and wrote a 20-page letter to his mother in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on St. Charles Hotel stationery describing how Pierre had changed in the years since the family lived there. The first stop Dirr made in Pierre was to visit Corwin D. Mead. The house Mead lived in at 106 W. Prospect Avenue is still standing. Old city directories and other resources in the state archives provided information that Dirr’s father, Andrew J. Dirr, had a real estate firm in Pierre. Mead helped Lawrence’s father find property, Popp said. Pierre had about doubled in size since the family had moved away in the 1890s. The 1920 Census gave Pierre’s population as 3,200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.