Beginning with the installation of the automatic telephones on April 8 the public will call Fire Alarm Station Phone Number 222 in reporting a fire. This number must not be called for any other purpose than reporting fires and no information of any kind will be transacted through this phone. This phone must be open at all times for fire alarms only. The public can find the location of fires through the information department of the telephone company. Try to memorize this number 222 for your own protection in case of fire breaking out in your homes or place of business. The number will be found on the front cover page of the new telephone directory. We have men in charge of Phone 222 the full twenty-four hours of each day and prompt action of your fire department is assured. In reporting a fire give your name as reporting the fire, then name of occupants and location of building on fire. Be sure you are understood before leaving the phone as there is no way to check phones as to where a call comes from. Fire Chief E. W. Walton.
50 Years Ago
The Fort Pierre city aldermen were informed Monday evening that a new eight apartment low-rental complex is programmed for construction in the city this summer. George Specker and Ray Rathbun appeared to outline a proposal to construct an 8-unit rent subsidy apartment complex on Second Street between Buds Liquor Store and the river. It will be 50 x 60 feet in size, with 2 stories (one-half up, one-half down). The 3, two-bedroom units will rent for approximately $125 per month, and the 5, one-bedroom unit for about $105 per month. Occupancy is scheduled for the first of September. Specker is the general contractor, with Ray Rathbun the owner. The alderman gave tentative approval to the program, and authorized installation of a single electric system.
25 Years Ago
Lake Oahe anglers were likely to have traveled 200 miles or more and were satisfied with their fishing trip, according to a 1997 Game, Fish & Parks study. The study found that 33 percent of the anglers fishing in Lake Oahe in 1997 were nonresidents, slightly more than the 29 percent in 1996. Of the out-of-state anglers, 74 percent came from Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. The distance anglers travel to fish Lake Oahe has remained nearly the same in recent years, with 44 percent traveling more than 200 miles to fish Lake Oahe. Twenty-one percent of the anglers travel less than 25 miles to fish in Lake Oahe. The average angling party size during 1997 was 2.5 people and the average length of the fishing trip was 5.6 hours. The estimated economic impact from anglers coming to fish Lake Oahe from April through October of 1997 was $21.5 million. This was based on an estimated 287,011 angler trips at an estimated expenditure of $75 per trip for South Dakota anglers. Those fishing Lake Oahe are likely to be 26 years of age and older. About 63 percent of the U.S. population is age 26 and older, while about 87 percent of the anglers fishing Lake Oahe were age 26 and older. Those age 25 and under were underrepresented when compared to the general population. “I’d like to see people take kids fishing. I don’t think we’re seeing enough kids fishing,” said Jim Riis, supervisor of the Missouri River Fisheries Center. Of 1,522 anglers surveyed, 1,125 or 74 percent had not participated in a fishing tournament.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
