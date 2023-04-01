Pierre Indian School 1900

Photograph taken by G. H. Rowe of children at the Pierre Indian School, 1900.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Beginning with the installation of the automatic telephones on April 8 the public will call Fire Alarm Station Phone Number 222 in reporting a fire. This number must not be called for any other purpose than reporting fires and no information of any kind will be transacted through this phone. This phone must be open at all times for fire alarms only. The public can find the location of fires through the information department of the telephone company. Try to memorize this number 222 for your own protection in case of fire breaking out in your homes or place of business. The number will be found on the front cover page of the new telephone directory. We have men in charge of Phone 222 the full twenty-four hours of each day and prompt action of your fire department is assured. In reporting a fire give your name as reporting the fire, then name of occupants and location of building on fire. Be sure you are understood before leaving the phone as there is no way to check phones as to where a call comes from. Fire Chief E. W. Walton.

