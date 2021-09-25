100 Years Ago
Hughes County Sheriff William A. Grebing was called on Saturday afternoon to obtain an arrest, which he conceded himself, was a difficult one and one he did not care to tackle. So he procured two young would-be cowpunchers to pull off the roundup for him. It is not often that the county sheriff of Hughes County is stumped, but Saturday afternoon he received an S.O.S. for him to come and arrest a large, husky Hereford bull that had taken possession of a highway in the vicinity of the J. C. Unzlemann farm, he conceded that he was not built for the work at hand. “Now I don’t mind throwing the bull,” said the sheriff, “but there are bulls and then there are bulls, and this Hereford kind isn’t my particular line.” Mr. Hereford Bull planted himself in the middle of the road and challenged anything to come along and get by him if it could. He did not draw any distinctions between pedestrians, mounted men, automobiles or trucks and was in the mood to defy even a tank had one chanced to pass that way. It took two youths with cow ponies and ropes to go out and bring in the offender who arrived in town last evening a wiser and sadder bull. He is now languishing in “durance vile” and it is to be hoped he will not be let out on bail, especially in town.
50 Years Ago
The fire department was summoned to the Hurricane Car Wash Building on North Euclid Avenue about 4:30 a.m. today when a passing motorist noticed flames coming from the building. Extensive damage was suffered before the fire was put out. A fire department official said today that they suspect that the fire originated around the water boiler. Damage estimates were not given, but much of the metal building was destroyed. Some of the metal equipment in the wash section may be salvageable. The building had been checked by the police patrol car squad about 25 minutes earlier, and nothing had been found amiss.
This past week 204 first graders were introduced to the children’s department of the Pierre Carnegie Library. The first-grade classes of Pierre Public Schools, St. Joseph School and the Seventh Day Adventist School each made half hour visits. During the visit Mrs. Arlene Nash children’s librarian acquainted the children with the book collection. It was also explained to the children how to check a book out and in, and how to take care of their books. A story was told to end each visit.
25 Years Ago
Some of South Dakota’s historic faces will be going up on bulletin boards all over the state. The South Dakota State Historical Society has a new Junior Historian Series it is offering as a supplement to history classes. The packet includes eight posters featuring a prominent South Dakotan, with a newsletter that gives contemporary historical information and a teacher’s guide. “It is not designed to become the curriculum, it’s designed to supplement it,” said Nancy Tystad Koupal, the director of research and publishing for the state historical society. The project was developed by intern Angie Geelan, a University of South Dakota mass communications student, under the direction of Koupal. Profiles of the 16 individuals can be found in the Cultural Heritage Museum’s observation deck. They include Oscar Howe, Laura Ingalls Wilder and Peter Norbeck. Two different sets will be released each year. The response from teachers has been enthusiastic, Koupal said. “We unveiled it at the SDEA joint conference,” she said. “We could tell we had a hit.”
