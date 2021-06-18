100 Years Ago
According to Frank Core, chief of police, many people of the city are laboring under the delusion that they can send away for fireworks and use them on the Fourth of July or at other times in celebration. Chief Core says that they are in error as the city commission passed an ordinance in 1911 which not only prohibits the sale of fireworks or explosives of any kind but also prevents their use even on a person’s own property. According to this ordinance there is no way in which an individual may use fireworks, not even cap pistols or torpedoes, though the commission may grant permission to committees in charge of general celebrations to put on displays for such occasions. Chief Core issued the following notice dated June 23, 1921: “The citizens of Pierre are notified that the use of fireworks or explosives of any kind, their sale, barter, trade or exchange is absolutely prohibited by ordinance. It is not only unlawful to sell fireworks in this city but unlawful for all individuals to use them at any time within the city limits. The residents of the city are warned to govern themselves accordingly. Frank Core, Chief of Police.”
50 Years
As a further indication that the folks in the Pierre area are becoming more and more cosmopolitan in their way of living, is the fact that the Pierre area is now being served with armored car money service on a weekly basis. This service, available to member banks of the 9th Federal Reserve Area, is provided under contract by the Loomis Armored Car Service with home offices in Seattle, Washington. The armored car, a 13 ton specially built truck is powered by a 200 hp diesel engine, it’s air conditioned with sleeping facilities and rides on 12 ply tires. Based in Minneapolis, it furnishes once a week service to 37 banks and is routed through Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City and the Black Hills. The three armed guards that man the truck handle between 4 and 10 million dollars in money transactions each trip. Executive Vice President of the Pierre National Bank, Charles Burke said that the armored car will make it much more convenient for the banks it serves. The money transactions by mail with the Federal Reserve System will be eliminated.
25 Years Ago
Small cracks could result in big problems at the Pierre Junior High School. The school district might not be able to use the 1928 portion of the junior high school the next school year. Cracks have developed in two of the main trusses, the main support beams in the ceiling of the old gym at the junior high. The gym has three trusses spaced about 20 feet apart. The middle and south trusses have developed about 3-inch cracks on the west end of each truss, according to Larry Cronin, director of buildings and grounds for the Pierre School District. People can see supports starting to bow out, he said. The cracks were discovered about 69 years to the day the contact was let for what is now the old part of the junior high school. Electricians working on the fire alarm system noticed the cracks and contacted Cronin. A concern is that the trusses have lost their strength. The trusses support the vaulted roof over the gym. The roof trusses also add strength to the classroom wall which is adjacent to the gym. There are 14 classrooms adjacent to the gym. The discovery of possible structural problems in the old section of the junior high comes at a time when the school board is considering changes in buildings, such as moving the ninth grade to Riggs High School, renovating the junior high and high school, and building a new high school. The school board and administrators are considering alternatives if the old gym and classrooms cannot be used next year.
