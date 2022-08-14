Gateway Archery Lanes, mid-1970s

A 35mm color slide image of the Gateway Archery Lanes building which was located at 106 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre in the mid-1970s. Gateway Archery moved to south Pierre Street in the late 1970s.

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

You heard about the Dodge being stolen from in front of the Wegner garage? Well it was like this, H. C. Quackenbush was using the Wegner Buick and had it parked in front of the bank, Monday. Varro Wegner drove down in the Dodge and parked it alongside the Buick and went into the bank. On coming out Varro absentmindedly got into the Buick and drove to the garage. Several hours later a hue and cry went up that the Doge had been stolen. About the same time Mr. Quackenbush discovered that the Buick was not where he had left it, and not recognizing the Dodge, which was still in front of the bank, went to the Wegner Garage to report and investigate. Well the result was that both cars were alright and it was just a case of forgetfulness and a general mix-up, and Pierre did not harbor an auto thief.

