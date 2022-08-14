You heard about the Dodge being stolen from in front of the Wegner garage? Well it was like this, H. C. Quackenbush was using the Wegner Buick and had it parked in front of the bank, Monday. Varro Wegner drove down in the Dodge and parked it alongside the Buick and went into the bank. On coming out Varro absentmindedly got into the Buick and drove to the garage. Several hours later a hue and cry went up that the Doge had been stolen. About the same time Mr. Quackenbush discovered that the Buick was not where he had left it, and not recognizing the Dodge, which was still in front of the bank, went to the Wegner Garage to report and investigate. Well the result was that both cars were alright and it was just a case of forgetfulness and a general mix-up, and Pierre did not harbor an auto thief.
The Odd Fellow order of this city purchased the property belonging to the Ripberger estate just east of the Hipple property on Pleasant Drive now occupied by the Bon Ton Bakery, for a consideration of $3,200. The ground purchased is 50-foot front and 165-foot depth. The Odd Fellows contemplate remodeling the building now on the ground for temporary use and expect to be moved into it by fall.
50 Years AgoThe Gateway Archery Lanes, Pierre’s newest recreational establishment, will open its doors to the public this evening at 6 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Edwards, who recently received certification as professional archery coaches from the Professional Archers Association, announced today they have equipment on hand for beginner shooters, and offer target practice for both the hunter and tournament archer. Their new archery lanes are in the former Pierre Lanes Bowling Alley on Capitol Avenue, and will be open weekdays from 6 to 10 p.m. They plan to be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sundays. “There are thousands of bow-hunter licenses sold in South Dakota every year,” said Edwards, “and archery is growing rapidly as a national sport.” He said that prospective antelope and deer hunters are welcome to tune up at their lanes. Gordon said today that they have space for 24 shooters on the line at a single time and will shoot distances up to 60 feet. Basic instruction classes begin August 28. Each session lasts an hour and a half.
25 Years Ago
A mural in the governor’s reception room will be covered. The South Dakota Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission has approved a request from Governor Bill Janklow to cover the mural in the governor’s reception room, according to Jim Soyer of the governor’s office. The mural was painted by artist Edwin Blashfield in 1910. It depicts white settlers trampling Native Americans as an angel hovers overhead. Some had urged the mural be removed or covered, as they considered it demeaning to Native Americans. Janklow made the request to have the mural covered because of a request from a woman in Pine Ridge, Soyer said. The mural was originally titled, “Spirit of the People.” To reflect changing times and the attitudes of people, the mural’s name was changed to, “Only by remembering our mistakes can we learn.” The South Dakota Peace and Justice Center, based in Watertown, has been urging that the mural be covered or removed ever since a law requiring the painting be taken off display was passed by the 1994 Legislature, said the organization’s director Jeanne Koster. The law required the South Dakota Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission to recommend ways of taking the painting off display without destroying it.
