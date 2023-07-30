John G. Neihardt, poet laureate of Nebraska, A. E. Long, a newspaper man of Omaha; Elmer Holm of Wakefield, Neb.; Dr. J. T. House, head of the department of English of the state teachers’ college at Wayne, Neb.; Supt. John Ludkickson and family of Walthill and Supt. Julius Young and wife of Murdo, S.D., arrived in Pierre last evening from the south by automobile and accompanied by Judge and Mrs. S. C. Polley and daughter, Catherine, and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence K. Fox of the state historical department, made a train of cars bound for the forks of the Grand River south of Lemmon where they will put up a marker commemorating the deeds of Hugh Glass on August 1. In August 1823, Hugh Glass started his famous “crawl” from the forks of the Grand River after having been terribly mangled by a bear. It is this event, which has been made famous in the annals of the frontier by Neihardt in his poem, “The Song of Hugh Glass,” that the marker is to commemorate. The party will erect a pyramid of stones at the point where it is believed Glass received his mauling by the bear.
It is reported that a great many Pierre housewives have been considering installing electric stoves to cook with but have been deterred by the high price of electricity. It is also stated by those who claim to know, that the power plant is not pulling its peak load with the fuel that is being burned, and that as a result electricity in great quantity is going to waste. We do not know whether these conditions are true or not; but if they are true then it seems to us that the wisest thing that could be done would be to make a special rate to consumers using electricity for cooking purposes. If this were done it would relieve some of the gas shortage that is causing so much complaint over the city and would allow the housewives to install the electric stoves that they desire.
50 Years Ago
Damage in South Dakota’s capital city was estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars from a tornado that brushed through late Monday afternoon. Officials at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre said 10 persons, treated for minor cuts and lacerations were released from the hospital. None of the injuries were reported serious. Mayor Clint Gregory said he expected damage to run into hundreds of thousands of dollars. “We’re very fortunate not to have any serious injuries,” Gregory said. He said the twister, which hit at about 3:45 p.m., struck an area about 7-9 blocks long and two blocks wide, along the western edge of the city of Pierre. One building, owned by Assistant Highway Patrol Superintendent Arlo Mortimer, was destroyed and at least two other newer structures appeared to be severely damaged. Radio station KCCR was knocked off air when power lines were down, but the station began operating again under an emergency power supply.
25 Years Ago
Nothing is a secret in the sewers of Pierre anymore. The city has purchased a $160,000 seal and reveal truck to investigate the interior of Pierre’s sewer mains. Using a motorized camera on tracks, the device allows the department to check and seal leaks or joints which have pulled apart. The goal is to locate problems which are allowing ground water to seep into the sewer mains. Ground water seepage adds to the load which must then be treated at the wastewater plant. The truck can also be used to inspect sewer main work completed by contractors or to locate any illegal or improper taps. The truck contains all equipment necessary to operate the camera and seal any detected cracks with acrylic grout. Currently, the water department is using the device to inspect sewer mains in certain areas of Pierre. The goal is to implement a program to inspect the entire city.
Matthew Reitzel provides a look at Pierre and the central South Dakota area through Capital Journal coverage from 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
