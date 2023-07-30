Cowboy

100 Years Ago

John G. Neihardt, poet laureate of Nebraska, A. E. Long, a newspaper man of Omaha; Elmer Holm of Wakefield, Neb.; Dr. J. T. House, head of the department of English of the state teachers’ college at Wayne, Neb.; Supt. John Ludkickson and family of Walthill and Supt. Julius Young and wife of Murdo, S.D., arrived in Pierre last evening from the south by automobile and accompanied by Judge and Mrs. S. C. Polley and daughter, Catherine, and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence K. Fox of the state historical department, made a train of cars bound for the forks of the Grand River south of Lemmon where they will put up a marker commemorating the deeds of Hugh Glass on August 1. In August 1823, Hugh Glass started his famous “crawl” from the forks of the Grand River after having been terribly mangled by a bear. It is this event, which has been made famous in the annals of the frontier by Neihardt in his poem, “The Song of Hugh Glass,” that the marker is to commemorate. The party will erect a pyramid of stones at the point where it is believed Glass received his mauling by the bear.

