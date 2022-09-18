Photograph taken in front of the old Hughes County Courthouse, ca. 1880s. The photo shows Civil War veterans who were members of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) in front of the courthouse as well as members of the Pierre Fire Department (PFD on shirts at left).
Thirty-five citizens of South Dakota having burned to death the calendar year 1921 and fire having caused a property loss of $1,750,000 during the same period, every effort will be made to make Fire Prevention Week this year a real one that will actually result in the lessening of the fire hazards throughout the state. Governor W. H. McMaster has issued a proclamation setting aside the week of October 2 to 9 as Fire Prevention Week urging every person in the state to take an active part in the work. It is also hoped to induce the mayor of every town and city in the state to put out a proclamation and organize real work to prevent fires. Governor McMaster’s proclamation requests that every resident of the state actively take some part in the observance thereof. During this week remove all rubbish and waste from around your property and adjoining vacant lots and streets. See to it that heating apparatus, chimney and flues are safe for the winter season. This may save you money and at the same time it is a civic duty.
50 Years Ago
Hughes County tanker firemen and neighbors of E. M. Hattum arrived too late to save a machinery shop on the Hattum’s farm about 30 miles east and 5 miles south of Highway 34 east of Pierre. A neighbor noticed the fire, and summoned the Hattums, who were working in a nearby field. The fire department was called about 10:22 a.m. today, but could only keep the fire from spreading. Cause of the fire was undetermined at the time. Walls of the shop were pulled down in order to expose the fire, which was finally extinguished about 12:30 noon.
The Pierre School Board held a special meeting Thursday evening for the purpose of reviewing administrative school policies and proposed disciplinary actions for violations. The board took action which placed students involved in the beer party incident prior to the Bryan Hanson death last Saturday, on probation for the rest of the 1972-1973 school year. State Attorney Edward Blando said today that an investigation by the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, agents of the Division of Criminal Investigation and Highway Patrol into the death of 15-year-old Bryan Hanson, had resulted in the issuance of warrants charging six adults with contributing to the delinquency of minor and that several minors also are being charged with juvenile delinquency.
25 Years Ago
After receiving 13 complaints about egging and paintballing of vehicles and homes on Thursday, the Pierre Police Department plans to send out extra forces tonight. “It has gotten worse in the past day,” said Pierre Police Chief Bill Abernathy. “We are having a lot of complaints about people throwing eggs and more calls about paint guns.” Thursday evening, police pulled over a vehicle in which 36 eggs and a paintball gun were found. Abernathy said detectives will question four 18-year-old Pierre males in the vehicle about their involvement in the incident. Police pulled over the vehicle following a complaint of people shooting paintballs at vehicles in a lot at Pro-Amoco. “I’m concerned about people’s safety,” Abernathy said. “Paintballs could take someone’s eye out or cause other injuries.” He said a Webster boy was blinded last year after he was hit in the eye by a paintball. Abernathy is asking parents to check on the whereabouts of any paintball gun and secure them. Anyone caught damaging property with paintball guns or eggs could face vandalism charges.
