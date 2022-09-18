Hughes County Courthouse, ca. 1880s

Photograph taken in front of the old Hughes County Courthouse, ca. 1880s. The photo shows Civil War veterans who were members of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) in front of the courthouse as well as members of the Pierre Fire Department (PFD on shirts at left).

 South Dakota State Historical Society

100 Years Ago

Thirty-five citizens of South Dakota having burned to death the calendar year 1921 and fire having caused a property loss of $1,750,000 during the same period, every effort will be made to make Fire Prevention Week this year a real one that will actually result in the lessening of the fire hazards throughout the state. Governor W. H. McMaster has issued a proclamation setting aside the week of October 2 to 9 as Fire Prevention Week urging every person in the state to take an active part in the work. It is also hoped to induce the mayor of every town and city in the state to put out a proclamation and organize real work to prevent fires. Governor McMaster’s proclamation requests that every resident of the state actively take some part in the observance thereof. During this week remove all rubbish and waste from around your property and adjoining vacant lots and streets. See to it that heating apparatus, chimney and flues are safe for the winter season. This may save you money and at the same time it is a civic duty.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments