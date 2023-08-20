Tourist travel is going to increase through South Dakota as a result of the gasoline war started by Governor W. H. McMaster according to word coming to the city from other states. It is stated from several sources that tourists who had planned on going by other routes have changed their plans and are going to come through this state and reap the benefit of a reduced gasoline price. Today, I. D. Aldrich, commissioner of immigration, received a communication from John Lewis, manager of the Glacier Trail Association, located in the Ryan Hotel in St. Paul, asking for another consignment of South Dakota highway maps, stating that the consignment sent him had been exhausted. Mr. Lewis stated that since the South Dakota gasoline war, and its resulting cut in prices of gasoline, there has been a steadily increasing demand for the South Dakota maps and it is known that many tourists had made changes in routing to strike this state.
50 Years Ago
“The Lion in Winter'' by James Goldman was presented by the Pierre Players last evening. One almost wonders at the sheer audacity of this admittedly amateur group in attempting a play of this scope. Then one truly wonders at the endless versatility and competence and talent again displayed in this fine production. Directing his first play for the Pierre Players, David Shelp, who is the director of theater of Riggs High School, demonstrates “know how” to the ultimate. This is a heavy piece, a somber piece, and Mr. Shelp’s perception of the grotesquerie and his attention to the minutia have guided and sustained the mood of intrigue and sadism throughout allowing only fleeting moments of tenderness and humor for relief. He has brought off a play of unusual content for you to see. Avail yourself of the change. Fran Ruzick is every inch a queen. Her sang-froid, her regal bearing renders her portrayal of the power-hungry, love-starved, cruel-tender, multi-faceted personality of Eleanor of Aquitaine effective. Louis Ward, that nice Mr. Ward who is so well known for his charming characterizations in comedy roles, comes on strong as Henry II and comic he is not. Henry was, according to the playwright, a “master bastard.” He and Eleanor and their three sons are a pack of conniving, despicable, treacherous, sly, sadistic, underhanded rats. And the rat-race is to see who gets to be king upon Henry’s demise. There is good costuming, good drama, good historical background, and good directing.
25 Years Ago
While exhibits at the 4-H fair may have been slightly down this year, organizers said they saw an increase in animal entries. According to Marilyn Rasmussen, area 4-H/youth specialist, and Julie Walker, area Extension beef specialist, an increased number of poultry, rabbits, goats, beef and dairy cattle, and dogs were exhibited at the Hughes and Stanley County 4-H Fair and Achievement Days last week. “The things that are up are where 4-H members are more actively involved…where there’s group involvement,” Rasmussen said. Last year, there were less than 10 poultry exhibits at the fair. The number this year exceeded 50. Area young people entered 108 rabbits for competition, and the goat entries were doubled at 23. A dog obedience workshop led to more interest in the dog show. While the number of beef entries was up this year, Walker said sheep and swine entries were down. As for non-livestock projects, Rasmussen said the categories of visual arts and home living were popular among area 4-H’ers. Computer workshops led to a number of projects involving computer graphics applications. This is the second year that Hughes and Stanley Counties have combined to hold their annual Achievement Days. Rasmussen said the two counties have worked well together to organize the fair.
Matthew Reitzel provides a look at Pierre and the central South Dakota area through Capital Journal coverage from 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
