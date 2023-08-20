Play

100 Years Ago

Tourist travel is going to increase through South Dakota as a result of the gasoline war started by Governor W. H. McMaster according to word coming to the city from other states. It is stated from several sources that tourists who had planned on going by other routes have changed their plans and are going to come through this state and reap the benefit of a reduced gasoline price. Today, I. D. Aldrich, commissioner of immigration, received a communication from John Lewis, manager of the Glacier Trail Association, located in the Ryan Hotel in St. Paul, asking for another consignment of South Dakota highway maps, stating that the consignment sent him had been exhausted. Mr. Lewis stated that since the South Dakota gasoline war, and its resulting cut in prices of gasoline, there has been a steadily increasing demand for the South Dakota maps and it is known that many tourists had made changes in routing to strike this state.

