100 Years Ago
Poppy Day will be held here on May 27 and again on Memorial Day by the American Legion Auxiliary. The sale will be made on Saturday May 27 for the purpose of meeting the requirements of the farmers who will be in the city on that day. However, the poppies are not to be worn until Memorial Day when further sales will be made. The Pierre organization of the auxiliary will have a number of little girls on the streets on both days selling the flowers. The flowers will be sold for 10 cents each. They are made by disabled soldiers in Minnesota who receive 2 cents each for them, 1 cent for the materials and 1 cent for their work. The balance of the money made from the price of 10 cents will go to the disabled soldiers of South Dakota. The auxiliary hopes to clean up quite a nice sum of money to be devoted to aiding the injured and sick ex-service men who are in this state now.
50 Years Ago
Pierre spray plane pilot Galen Theobald, suffered only a fractured ankle and vertebrae, cuts and bruises Tuesday forenoon when his plane crashed in a field about 20 miles southeast of Fort Pierre. His plane went down about 11 a.m. while he was spraying a field belonging to W. J. Smith in Lyman County. Smith said that Theobald had apparently made a pass over his field and was over land owned by the Brakke Inc. when the mishap occurred. He said his son, Willard, rushed over and helped Theobald out of the plane, and took him to their field car about 7 miles down a gravel road where they met the ambulance from Pierre. Lt. Duane Larson of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, who investigated the accident, said that the plane from the Ice Flying Service of Pierre was heavily damaged, but not destroyed. Larson said the cause of the accident had not yet been determined. Theobald was reported in good condition at St. Mary’s Hospital today.
In observance of National Bicycle Week, Washington Grade School, held a bicycle relay, on Friday, May 19. Erskine street between Monroe and Jackson streets was roped off for the event. The four features included the 75-yard dash; drop the eraser in the can; push the bike backwards; and obstacle race. Ribbons were given for first and second place. The third grade teachers are Mrs. Liebel and Mrs. Boxa. Mrs. Betty Dixon and Mrs. Sady Hodgen are aides.
25 Years Ago
Fallen Veterans live as long as peace and justice are alive, according to Memorial Day program guest speaker Dennis Foell. Those who died while serving their country stood for values, principles, freedom, democracy, and love of country, he said. Foell has been director of the South Dakota Division of Veterans Affairs since 1986. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a machine gunner. After active service, he served in the National Guard until retiring in 1992 as sergeant first class. There are many versions of how Memorial Day started, Foell said. One version is that it grew out of Decoration Day in the Civil War. Memorial Day officially began in 1868, when it was ordered that the graves of all soldiers be decorated. It now honors all soldiers who died in battle. More than 1 million veterans have lost their lives defending the United States since the Revolutionary War, Foell said. Men and women from all walks of life have served their country in the armed forces. The one thing they had in common was the desire to serve their country in times of war. “What makes them different from you and me is they didn’t return home,” Foell said. “Our task here is to ensure their sacrifice was not in vain.”
