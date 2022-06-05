100 Years Ago
The “post planting” crew working on the Black and Yellow Trail putting in the new steel post markers along that highway for the state highway depart reached Pierre yesterday. The crew working on the Custer Battlefield Highway has reached Mitchell, having marked that road from its point of entry into the state as well as the highway from Sioux Falls to Mitchell by the way of Salem. A third crew has been put on marking the Black Hills Sioux Trail which has been completed from Fort Randall to Winner. At the present time, only the painted post has been put on any of these trails. Immediately, men in cars will go over the territory where the posts have been set and stencil on the state design and the number of the highway. The Black and Yellow Trail will carry the number “30,” the Custer Battlefield “40” the highway through Salem number “38” and the Black Hills Sioux Trail number “50.” The new marker is a steel pipe four inches in diameter on which is painted the outline of the state map and the number of the highway. These posts are anchored in the ground in such a manner that it will be difficult for them to be removed should anyone desire to take chances of violating the state law putting a nice little penalty on the defacing or destroying of highway markers.
50 Years Ago
The Second Annual Sutton Rodeo School is underway at the Jim Sutton ranch at Onida, and nearly 50 young riders and ropers including 3 girls, have begun 6 days of intensive training in bronc riding, bareback riding, and team roping. Already 20 saddle bronc riders, 17 bareback riders, and 12 team ropers have paid enrollment fees ranging from $150 to $165 to train under three of the nation’s top professionals. The saddle bronc riders are taking their instruction under the watchful eye of John McBeth of Burden, Kansas. McBeth has been a National Finals Rodeo contestant seven consecutive times from 1965 to 1971 and is cosponsoring the school with Jim Sutton. The bareback riding is being supervised by Ace Berry of Modesto, California. Berry was the 1971 bareback riding winner in the National Rodeo Finals and is also helping with the team roping instruction. John Miller, world champion team roping winner in 1970 and 1971 is handling this phase, with the assistance of Berry. This year’s school has been enlarged, with the bareback and team roping as added events. Modern technology has crept in, and the instructors use video tape and instant TV replay to review rides by the young students in minute drills.
25 Years Ago
Geoff Simon’s first real experiment with nighttime photography turned out to be a success. His photographs of the Hale-Bopp comet wound up on South Dakota’s homepage on the Internet and on several other sites on the global computer network. “I learned a lot on this one. It was quite an adventure,” says Simon, an official with the state Labor Department and a member of the Pierre City Commission. Simon was browsing around the Internet on his home computer one night in March when he found the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s site dealing with the comet. The site included a huge archives of comet photos taken by people around the world, and it also featured advice on how to take pictures of Hale-Bopp. “I tried it and was just amazed how they turned out,” he says. “When I got the first prints back, I just couldn’t believe it.” Simon says he sent some of his comet photos by computer to the JPL site, and one of his shots was the site’s featured photo on a day in early April. When he told some state officials about the play his pictures had received, the person who runs the state government’s Internet site decided Simon’s photos should be displayed there. The photos show the comet in the sky above the State Capitol, Oahe Dam and other landmarks in the Pierre area.
