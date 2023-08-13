Bad River

Birds eye view of the Bad River and Fort Pierre, with the Missouri River, La Framboise Island and Pierre in the background, ca. 1890s.

 South Dakota Historical Society

100 Years Ago

A memorial service will be held in the House chamber of the statehouse at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon for the late President Warren G. Harding who will be buried in Marion, Ohio on that day. As a result of a meeting of heads of departments held late yesterday afternoon a committee consisting of Judge S. C. Polley of the Supreme Court, Judge B.A. Baer of the state tax commission and Miss Gladys Pyle, assistant secretary of state, was named to work out the details of a suitable program for the occasion. While these details have not been arranged at present, and will be announced later, it is known that short addresses will be made by Judge R. F. Drewry of the attorney general’s department and Otto B. Linstad. There will also be music by a quartet. The program will be open to the public to attend and pay their respects to the deceased head of the United States government. Plans are going forward for the closing of places of business in Pierre on Friday and it is expected that the closing request made in the proclamation of Governor W. H. McMaster will be carried out generally. Already, the banks of the city have announced that they will be closed Friday.

