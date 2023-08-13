A memorial service will be held in the House chamber of the statehouse at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon for the late President Warren G. Harding who will be buried in Marion, Ohio on that day. As a result of a meeting of heads of departments held late yesterday afternoon a committee consisting of Judge S. C. Polley of the Supreme Court, Judge B.A. Baer of the state tax commission and Miss Gladys Pyle, assistant secretary of state, was named to work out the details of a suitable program for the occasion. While these details have not been arranged at present, and will be announced later, it is known that short addresses will be made by Judge R. F. Drewry of the attorney general’s department and Otto B. Linstad. There will also be music by a quartet. The program will be open to the public to attend and pay their respects to the deceased head of the United States government. Plans are going forward for the closing of places of business in Pierre on Friday and it is expected that the closing request made in the proclamation of Governor W. H. McMaster will be carried out generally. Already, the banks of the city have announced that they will be closed Friday.
50 Years Ago
Vern McKee, president of the Basin League, permanently suspended two members of the Pierre Cowboys, and suspended two more Pierre players for the balance of the season, Tuesday. McKee took the action in Pierre after consulting by phone with the league’s board of directors. McKee handed down permanent suspensions to Del Youngblood, Pierre manager and pitcher Greg Trammell, and McKee suspended Randy Fierbaugh and Tom Carpenter for the remainder of the season. The suspensions were the result of a ninth-inning, altercation in a game Monday between Pierre and league-leading Sturgis. The altercation with an umpire followed the ejection of Fierbaugh who was coaching first base. After the incident, Youngblood and Trammel were also ejected from the game. McKee said, “This is the worst I’ve ever seen occur on a baseball field.” Another Pierre player, Brad Brian, has been named to manage the club for the remainder of the season.
25 Years Ago
Of all the ways to cross the river to La Framboise Island, Joe Genzler is doing it the slow way. It takes Genzler about 20 minutes to travel the half-mile to 1 mile across water between the old dump site and the north side of La Framboise Island across from St. Mary’s Healthcare Center. Genzler is running a push boat that is pushing a barge containing about 50 tons of rocks. He works for Morris Inc., which has a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to place 11,200 tons of rock along the north side of La Framboise Island from the causeway south. The rocks will serve as riprap for shoreline erosion control. Approximately 1 ½ miles of shoreline around La Framboise Island eroded due to high water in the past year. “What we are doing is stabilizing the bank,” said Jerry Comes of Morris Inc. At the old dump site south of Sully Avenue, Glenn Sandal scoops up rocks with the loader and places them on the barge. The lightest rock weighs about 100 pounds and the heaviest about 750 pounds. After the barge has been loaded with about 50 tons of rock, it is Genzler’s job to get the barge to the north side of La Framboise Island. The approximately 50 tons of rock covers about 40 feet of shoreline. About 300 tons of riprap are placed along the shoreline each day. That’s about six trips to and from La Framboise Island each day. The project is scheduled to be completed the first week in October.
“Down by the Old Missouri” continues the newspaper’s tradition of providing historical accounts of the central South Dakota area from past issues of the Capital Journal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.