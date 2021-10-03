100 Years Ago
Tourists and others traveling the Black and Yellow Trail west of the Missouri River are much interested in the ultimate plans of the state highway commission to run a graveled highway from Fort Pierre to Philip, generally following the route of the Chicago & Northwestern railroad between the two towns. While work has already started on a section of this proposed highway between Midland and Philip, members of the state highway commission state that it will be some years before the entire highway can be completed owing to the fact that numerous brides will have to be erected and the entire strip graveled because of the gumbo roads in the valley of the Bad River which the proposed road will follow. The Black and Yellow Trail between the two towns is now in excellent condition and has been so generally, but the objection to this part of the highway is not its condition but the fact that, after leaving Fort Pierre a distance of 92 miles has to be traveled before another town is encountered, namely Philip. Though gasoline may be obtained at two points between the towns this is a long stretch without motor aid which many, especially those not used to the distance, object to in traveling.
50 Years Ago
South Dakota is definitely pheasant country, and the Department of Highways, and Game, Fish and Parks Department decided to warn motorists of our gaudy immigrant. Signs are now being put up in 20 locations warning motorists to be alert. Whether the wily ringneck, however, pays any attention to them or not is academic. The signs read, “Pheasant Country, Be Alert, Birds on Road.”
The Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre will be the scene of the Pierre Players first production of the new season, a comedy entitled “Never Too Late.” It is planned as a Dinner Theatre with a smorgasbord menu of roast beef, baked chicken and ham with all the trimmings. It is an “all you can eat” dinner. Ron Lutz, the director, and his cast and crew started working on the play in mid-September and have been rehearsing daily to get ready for the opening on October 12 for a three-night run. Featured in the cast of “Never Too Late” are many new faces to theatregoers in Pierre. All members of the cast and crew are experienced in theatre arts and will bring this talent and training to provide a wonderful evening of comedy for all who attend.
25 Years Ago
Spark-Too, the Pierre Fire Department’s new Dalmatian, is a little better trained than his predecessor, says the dog’s owner. “Spark-Too is pretty easy to train,” Beougher said. “He’s not as active in the puppy stage as Sparky was. He doesn’t get to do the things I let Sparky get away with.” Beougher, an assistant engineer for the fire department, knows about dogs. His daughter, Sheila Preiser, is a professional dog trainer and one of the owners of Capital K-9. Beougher said Preiser trained Spark-Too with the wolf-pack theory, which means dogs feel secure when they have a leader, or an alpha. Beougher didn’t use this theory with his first Dalmatian, Sparky. “I was never tough enough with him on his training. He never felt I was alpha,” Beougher said with a laugh. “He did his stuff well, but it wasn’t 100 percent because of me.” Sparky had even received a diploma from the Human Society for obedience training. “I always said he got the lowest grade in the class,” he said. But Sparky grew ill, and was put to sleep this past May, having worked with Beougher teaching fire safety to kids for 12 ½ years. Spark-Too was trained to take his place. Spark-Too has one light blue eye and one golden eye, and he sports liver-colored rather than black spots. Spark-Too is used to demonstrate fire safety. He crawls on his belly to demonstrate keeping under the smoke and he stops, drops and rolls.
